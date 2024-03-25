HB24-1172

Summary

Bill 24-1172 creates a process for counties to establish a revitalization authority. A county revitalization authority is a corporate body that uses tax increment and private financing to create and implement a county revitalization project in accordance with a revitalization plan. Prior to commencing a revitalization project, an area must be designated as a revitalization area at a public hearing. A revitalization area is a segment of a county that could improve the overall health, safety, wellness, and growth of the county as a whole if the revitalization plan is implemented there. A county revitalization authority would have numerous powers if this bill passes, including, the power to rezone or replan property in a revitalization zone, the power of eminent domain, issue bonds, and make relocation payments to families displaced by a revitalization authority.

Legislative Update



2024-03-18 / Engrossed

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole

Introduced in House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

