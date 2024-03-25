HB24-1073

Summary

Under current law, the independent ethics commission created under the Colorado constitution does not have jurisdiction over officials or employees of special districts or school districts. HB24-173 would give the independent ethics commission jurisdiction to hear complaints, issue findings, assess penalties, and issue advisory opinions on ethics issues concerning special district officials or employees or school district officials or employees.

Legislative Updates

2024-02-21 / Introduced

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to Appropriations

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

