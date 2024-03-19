ARTICLE

In this episode, GT kicks off its second edition of its client spotlight series. GT Shareholder Shomari Wade hosts a discussion with John Thornton (Chief Legal Officer) and Jasmyne Henderson (VP of Legislative Affairs), of Indelible Solutions. Shomari, John, and Jasmyne discuss how Indelible has become one of the fastest growing minority-owned management consulting firms in the country within their sector. Finally, John and Jasmyne share some thoughts and tips on the importance of diversity in the workplace and how to be successful amongst your peers.

