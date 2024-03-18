FY24 Almost Out the Door (but don't jinx it): After months of delays, six of the twelve appropriations bills are inches away from reaching the President's desk. The first minibus – which includes Agriculture, Energy and Water, MilCon-VA, T-HUD, Interior and CJS bills – passed overwhelmingly in the House and should easily pass the Senate today.

The second tranche containing the remaining six appropriations bills may have some more difficulty. However, we are hearing most of these bills are ready to go with the exception of the Homeland Security bill. According to House Appropriations Vice Chair Tom Cole (R-OK), a half-dozen offers between Republican and Democratic staff have been traded back and forth on this particular bill. Despite these differences, we think the bill text will be released soon and the House will bring it to the floor next week. The final tranche will either include all six bills, which is looking likely, or a package of the five bills and a CR for the Department of Homeland Security to the end of the fiscal year. As we predicted, these things have a way of coming together at the last minute, and FY24 appears to be no exception.

Foreign Aid: A bipartisan group of House lawmakers continue to put pressure on Speaker Johnson to allow for a vote on a supplemental funding package for Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel, and the U.S.–Mexican border. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) says he is working with the Speaker's office on getting this bill to the floor and has opened the door to using a discharge petition, which would bypass the Speaker's authority and secure a vote on the bill. This is an unusual process and one that would need Republican cooperation, as the petition requires 218 signatures. Regardless, we do hear the Speaker is interested in passing foreign aid but wants to finish FY24 first. Stay tuned.

Out with the Old, in with the New: Just when you think the appropriations process is nearly over, work on FY25 has already begun. Not only is the President's budget outline expected to be released next week, but the House Budget Committee held a markup yesterday for its FY25 budget resolution. Budget posture hearings have begun on the FY25 NDAA and many FY25 appropriations deadlines for member offices are expiring soon. Bring on a fast start to FY25 before a fast halt for the election.

