United States:
It All Adds Up: Our Two Cents (Podcast)
06 March 2024
Crowell & Moring LLP
In this second inaugural episode of It All Adds Up, Nicole
Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin riff on why they care so much about
government contracts cost and pricing – and why you should,
too. "It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's
podcast covering the latest government contract accounting, cost,
and pricing developments.
