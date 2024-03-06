ARTICLE

In this second inaugural episode of It All Adds Up, Nicole Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin riff on why they care so much about government contracts cost and pricing – and why you should, too. "It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest government contract accounting, cost, and pricing developments.

