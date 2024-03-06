ARTICLE

This week's episode covers DoD's Defense Innovation Unit report about actions to maintain U.S. technological superiority, DOJ's plans to address the dangers posed by AI technology by seeking sentencing enhancements for crimes committed using AI technology, and a GAO decision involving a situation in which an offeror's proposal was blocked by the agency's cybersecurity system, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

