This week's episode covers a proposed rule regarding limitations on subcontracting, DOD's National Defense Industrial Strategy, a proposed rule seeking to amend the FAR in order to enhance consistency between the suspension and debarment procedures in the FAR and in the Nonprocurement Common Rule system, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.