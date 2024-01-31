United States:
Government Contracts Legal Roundup | Episode 43 (Podcast)
31 January 2024
Jenner & Block
In this episode, Partner David Robbins discusses the significant
proposed rule issued by the Department of Defense implementing
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0. David also covers
suspension/debarment updates and recent bid protest decisions.
Listen here.
