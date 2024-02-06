United States:
Fastest 5 Minutes: NDAA, SDVOSB Eligibility, FedRAMP (Podcast)
06 February 2024
Crowell & Moring LLP
This week's episode covers highlights of the NDAA for FY24,
a Class Deviation relating to SDVOSB eligibility, an ASBCA decision
involving pandemic-related claims, and DOD guidance detailing what
it means for a cloud service provider to FedRAMP Moderate baseline
"equivalent," and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a
biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant
government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no
government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes
