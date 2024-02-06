This week's episode covers highlights of the NDAA for FY24, a Class Deviation relating to SDVOSB eligibility, an ASBCA decision involving pandemic-related claims, and DOD guidance detailing what it means for a cloud service provider to FedRAMP Moderate baseline "equivalent," and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

