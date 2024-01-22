This week's episode covers a DoD final rule that revises DFARS 252.244-7000 (Subcontracts for Commercial Products or Commercial Services), a protest decision relating to key personnel, and a DOJ resolution demonstrating the application of the new safe harbor policy for voluntary self-disclosures made in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Originally Published 13 December 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.