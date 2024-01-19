This week's episode covers FedRAMP's announcement about AI-related products, the White House's next phase of the federal government's enterprise procurement approach (the Better Contracting Initiative), NIST's updates regarding protection of controlled unclassified information, and the HHS OIG publication of its General Compliance Program Guidance, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Originally published November 28, 2023.

