This week's episode covers the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, a final SBA rule allowing prime contractors to receive small business credit for lower-tier subcontracts in certain situations, and a notice providing guidance concerning joint ventures and access to classified information, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Originally published November 17, 2023.

