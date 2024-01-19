Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, host Rob Sneckenberg highlights three protest trends in 2023—the Federal Circuit revisiting jurisdictional issues; the success and significance of protests in multiple-award procurements; and the potentially increasing importance of COFC protests—plus what to watch for in 2024.

Originally published December 19, 2023.

