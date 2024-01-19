This special edition covers DoD's proposed rule for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Program, and is hosted by Peter Eyre, Michael Gruden, and Nkechi Kanu. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud |iTunes

Originally published January 04, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.