Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the January 2024 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month, we provide an overview of the 2024 congressional schedule. We also provide updates on recent significant developments in Congress, including the status of FY24 appropriations, FY24 supplemental aid and border security negotiations, House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden, and impeachment proceedings for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Additionally, we share updates on developments, outlook, and priorities across a variety of public policy and legislative areas, including (1) the National Defense Authorization Act and Department of Defense; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) energy and environment; (5) education; (6) health care; and (7) California policy. We also provide an overview of the state of play for the 2024 general election. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current events, and factors could impact the upcoming political and legislative landscape.

