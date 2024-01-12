Executive Summary: On December 22, 2023, a federal court in California ordered the OFCCP to release the EEO-1 reports of federal contractors who had filed an objection to the agency's release of their EEO-1 data in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. See The Center for Investigative Reporting v. United States Department of Labor, No. 3:22-cv-07182-WHA (N.D. Cal. Dec. 22, 2023).

Background

Between January 2019 and June 2022, the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) sought from OFCCP, through FOIA requests, all federal prime contractors' and first-tier subcontractors' EEO-1 Type 2 Consolidated Reports for the period 2016-2020. These requests were consolidated into a single request in June 2022. The Type 2 Report includes data for all employees of the company (i.e., all employees at headquarters as well as all establishments) categorized by race/ethnicity, sex, and job category. Contractors were afforded an opportunity to object to the release of their EEO-1 data.

OFCCP released the EEO-1 reports of approximately 4,800 contractors who did not object to disclosure. Approximately 70,000 EEO-1 reports of contractors, who timely filed objections, were either withheld or are still under review by the OFCCP. In November 2022, while OFCCP's review was ongoing, CIR initiated litigation in the Northern District of California. On December 22, 2023, the court held that EEO-1 Reports do not contain the type of "commercial" information that is protected from disclosure under FOIA and ordered OFCCP to release to CIR all EEO-1 Type 2 reports for the period requested.

The Court's Reasoning