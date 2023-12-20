In this episode, GT kicks off its client spotlight series. GT Shareholder Shomari Wade hosts a discussion with retired Col. Lou Huddleston, CEO-President of Operations Services, Inc. Shomari and Lou discuss his 32-year military career and how those skills developed during his service in the U.S. Army have informed his success in the private sector. Finally, Lou shares some thoughts and tips for military veterans considering entrepreneurship as a second act following their military service.

