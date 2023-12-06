self

In Ultima Services v. the Department of Agriculture, a federal district court held that the Small Business Administration's reliance on the rebuttable presumption of disadvantage for its 8(a) business development program violated the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection clause. That decision created a cascade of developments, as SBA froze new 8(a) applications, and then issued clarifying guidance to 8(a) participants.

To examine this and other developments, Arnold & Porter partner Mike McGill is joined by senior associate Tom Pettit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.