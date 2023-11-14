self

Our 2023 Veterans Day podcast features Scott McCaleb, the Co-Chair of Wiley's Government Contracts practice group in conversation with Wiley's Chief Diversity Officer Rashida MacMurray-Abdullah. This conversation center's around McCaleb's unique career path—from his decision to join ROTC as a college student to his current work as a Government Contracts attorney. Key themes of the podcast include the concept of service and servant leadership, the idea of understanding service as a privilege, and the importance of allyship across both the legal field and the military. McCaleb shares thoughtful advice for how law firms can support veterans as well as lessons from military service that he carries with him into his own service to clients. We hope you enjoy this dynamic podcast!

