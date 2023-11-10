ARTICLE

On this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance partners Kat Scott and Joan Stewart join host Craig Smith to discuss the current state of privacy laws being enacted in states around the country—and why federal contractors should be paying attention to them. Join Kat, Joan, and Craig for this informative conversation on complying with ever-changing privacy requirements.

Originally published March 29, 2023

