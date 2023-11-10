United States:
State Privacy Laws And Federal Government Contractors (Podcast)
10 November 2023
Wiley Rein
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast,
Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance partners Kat Scott and Joan
Stewart join host Craig Smith to discuss the current state of
privacy laws being enacted in states around the country—and
why federal contractors should be paying attention to them. Join
Kat, Joan, and Craig for this informative conversation on complying
with ever-changing privacy requirements.
Originally published March 29, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
Protests: Timing Is Everything
Brown Rudnick LLP
On Dec. 28, 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Request for Quotations (RFQ) for scientific, engineering and technical support services.
Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | 2023 Issue 19
Jenner & Block
Welcome to Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Legal Round‑Up, a biweekly update on important government contracts developments. This update offers brief summaries of key developments...