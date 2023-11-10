ARTICLE

Much like high school teachers across the country, Congress and the Executive Branch have been expressing security concerns about TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, a Chinese software firm. These concerns led to the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, which prohibits any government contractor from using the app on devices used to perform government contracts. Listen as Government Contracts partners Craig Smith and Tracye Howard, as well as associate Jennifer Retener, break down the interim rule and its effect on contractors, including on both the federal and state level.

Originally published August 16, 2023

