On October 30, 2023, the White House issued an Executive Order focusing on safe, secure and trustworthy AI and laying out a national policy on AI. In stark contrast to the EU, which through the soon to be enacted AI Act is focused primarily on regulating uses of AI that are unacceptable or high risk, the Executive Order focuses on responsible use of AI as well as developers, the data they use and the tools they create. The goal is to ensure that AI systems used by government and the private sector are safe, secure, and trustworthy. The Executive Order seeks to enhance federal government use and deployment of AI, including to improve cybersecurity and U.S. defenses, and to promote innovation and competition to allow the U.S. to maintain its position as a global leader on AI issues. It also emphasizes the importance of protections for various groups including consumers, patients, students, workers and kids.

James Gatto, AI Team Co-Leader and Townsend Bourne, Government Business Group Co-Leader put together a Flash Briefing Webinar covering the scope of the order, who it impacts, how it fits with prior US initiatives on AI and what it does not address.

To view the webinar materials, please click here.

To view the webinar recording, please click here.

To view the Resource Guide for the White House Executive Order, please click here.

