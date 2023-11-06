This week's episode covers the FAR clauses implementing the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, updates to NASA's Small Business Mentor Protégé Program, and DOJ's new safe harbor policy for voluntary self-disclosures made in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

