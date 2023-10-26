Partner David Robbins begins this episode by discussing implications of decisions by the Court of Federal Claims and the GAO. The cases he covers include System Dynamics Int'l, Inc. v. United States; Insight Technology Solutions, LLC; Guidehouse, Inc.; and Zolon PCS II, LLC. He then provides federal grant recipients with takeaways from the OMB's proposed rewrite of the uniform guidance. He closes by reminding listeners that he will soon publish his Suspension and Debarment By the Numbers analysis for the prior fiscal year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.