This week's episode covers two proposed rules implementing Executive Order 14028, "Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity," the Department of Labor's announcement of a change in the minimum wage rates for federal contractors, and the White House directive that federal agencies incorporate interim Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases estimates into the procurement function, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.