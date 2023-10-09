This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing on Ukraine from members of his national security team | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:25 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN depart Washington, D.C., en route to San Francisco, California

11:50 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive at San Francisco International Airport

1:00 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the memorial service for Senator Dianne Feinstein; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attends | San Francisco City Hall

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, October 3-4, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

October 4

  • Remarks by President Biden on the Administration's Efforts to Cancel Student Debt and Support Students and Borrowers
  • Press Release: President Biden Announces an Additional $9 Billion in Student Debt Relief for 125,000 Americans
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Judicial Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Ninth Round of Judicial Nominees
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

October 3

  • Readout of President Biden's Call with Allies and Partners
  • Readout of President Biden's Call with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar
  • Readout of President Biden's Call with President William Ruto of Kenya
  • Readout of Meeting with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition on the Biden-⁠Harris Administration's Commitment to the Arts and Humanities
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the House Motion to Vacate
  • Nomination: President Biden Announces Hampton Dellinger as Nominee for Special Counsel, Office of the Special Counsel
  • Nomination Sent to the Senate
  • Press Release: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Takes Major Step Forward in Lowering Health Care Costs; Announces Manufacturers Participating in Drug Price Negotiation Program

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

October 3

  • Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Call With Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir
  • Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
  • Article: Continued Support to Ukraine, Replenishing Military Stocks: Priorities for Department
  • Press Release: October' Domestic Violence Awareness Events Call for Unity to End Abuse
  • Contracts for October 3, 2023

October 4

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru
  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru to the Pentagon
  • Article: Austin Says U.S. Committed to Defending Japan, Including Senkaku Island
  • Article: General Says Middle East is a Theater for Strategic Competition
  • Contracts for October 4, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, October 5, 2023

Domestic

  • October 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken During a Conversation at The University of Texas at Austin Moderated by Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison
  • October 4: Statement | Department of State Announces Professional Development Opportunity With Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University
  • October 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Remarks Following a Tour of Capital Factory
  • October 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken During a Conversation at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy Moderated by Ambassador David Satterfield
  • October 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Meet and Greet with Houston-based Department of State Staff
  • October 3: Statement | One Year Later: Leveraging the Power of City and State Diplomacy
  • October 3: Statement | Department of State Advances Reunification of Unaccompanied Afghan Minors with Updated Parolee Form

Europe

  • October 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Swedish Foreign Minister Billström
  • October 3: Statement | Day of German Unity

Middle East

Africa

  • October 3: Statement | Lesotho National Day

Western Hemisphere

  • October 2: Statement | UN Security Council Authorizes Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti

Department Press Briefings

  • October 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
  • October 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

October 4

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
  • Advisory: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Mexico

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

October 4

  • Remarks at Meeting of the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 86: Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters
  • Remarks at a Third Committee General Discussion on the Advancement of Women

October 3

  • Press Release: ICYMI | Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Conversation with Artist and Content Creator Devon Rodriguez
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with UN Women Director of Strategic Partnerships Daniel Seymour
  • Remarks at the Second Committee National Statement During UNGA 78

Department of the Treasury

October 3

  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets Large Chinese Network of Illicit Drug Producers
  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary Adeyemo at a Press Conference Announcing New Treasury Action Against Fentanyl Supply Chain
  • Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations

October 2

  • Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists Assembly Conference

The Federal Reserve

  • Speech by Governor Bowman on the role of research, data, and analysis in banking reforms | October 4

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Names Stephanie Allen as Director of Media Relations and Speechwriting | October 4

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

October 4

  • Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Transfer of Forfeited Munitions to Ukraine
  • Press Release: Ohio Man Charged with Operating Illegal Gambling Businesses and Tax Fraud
  • Press Release: Jury Convicts Long Island Fishing Captain of Conspiracy, Mail Fraud and Obstruction of Justice

October 3

  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Eight Indictments Against China-Based Chemical Manufacturing Companies and Employees
  • Press Release: President of Metalhouse LLC Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Launder Over $150 Million to Promote Russian Sanctions Violations
  • Press Release: Telecommunications Consultant Pleads Guilty to Violating Sanctions on Iran
  • Press Release: Leader of $20M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Ring Sentenced to 15 Years
  • Press Release: Three Individuals Convicted in $93M Home Health Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
  • Press Release: Justice Department to Monitor Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws in Alaska Jurisdictions
  • Press Release: Washington Man Sentenced for Hate Crime Targeting LGBTQI+ Community at Seattle Nightclub

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

October 4

  • CBP Press Release: Houlton Border Patrol Sector Hosts Maine's United States Attorney & Staff for Visit (Maine)

October 3

  • Press Release: DHS Investigation Leads to Indictments Against China-Based Companies and Employees for Fentanyl Trafficking
  • CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $500K (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sexual assault, strangulation warrant at Gateway to the Americas Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize methamphetamine and marijuana at the Bridge of the Americas (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Tulsa CBP seizes potentially harmful agricultural products from Asia (Oklahoma)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

October 4

  • Press Release: United States Announces Successful Resolution of Rapid Response Mechanism Labor Matter at Grupo Yazaki Auto Components Factory
  • Press Release: ICYMI | Wall Street Journal: No Apologies for Avoiding a Race to the Bottom
  • Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Atlanta, GA
  • Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Discuss Updates on Biden-Harris Administration's Worker-Centered Trade Agenda at the Center for American Progress
  • Advisory: United States to Participate in Sixth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Kuala Lumpur
  • Advisory: USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Session for Sixth Negotiating Round

October 3

  • Advisory: United States and Kenya to Hold Second Negotiating Round Under the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership

Department of Commerce

October 4

  • Advisory: U.S. Department of Commerce and USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Sessions for Sixth Negotiating Round
  • Advisory: United States to Participate in Sixth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Kuala Lumpur

October 2

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

October 4

  • Advisory: FTC and DOJ to Co-Host October 5 Workshop on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

October 3

  • Advisory: FTC to Host Roundtable Discussion on October 4 on Artificial Intelligence and the Creative Fields

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

October 4

  • Press Release: FCC Announces Almost $38 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
  • Press Release: Carr Warns Against Following Europe's Lead on Internet Controls

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

  • Advisory: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis in Detroit to Host Exporter Roundtable; Give Fireside Chat at University of Detroit Mercy

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

October 4

  • Press Release: USDA Announces $27.6 Million to Support Underserved and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers through the 2501 Program

October 3

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Department of the Interior (DOI)

October 4

  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau to Step Down at Interior Department

October 3

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Visits Virginia to Highlight How President Biden's Investing in America Agenda Is Helping Build Healthy Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA $6.3M grant to Salmon-Safe expands agricultural certification program across Columbia Basin
  • Press Release: EPA Approves Joint Task Force-Red Hill Pre-Defueling Preparedness Report
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

October 3

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Climate and Transportation Research Funding
  • Press Release: ICYMI | Wide Range of Support for FAA Administrator Nominee Mike Whitaker

Department of Labor (DOL)

October 4

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to host annual conference for nation's mine safety, health trainers at National Mine Health and Safety Academy, Oct. 10-12
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Chicago security company, owner after investigation finds employer misclassified guards, violated wage laws

October 3

  • Press Release: Federal court orders former Boise dog daycare facility, owner to pay $50K to two employees fired after reporting COVID-19 safety concerns
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Wisconsin Dollar General for electrical hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor settlement agreement affirms citations issued to New Jersey contractor that exposed workers to energized power lines

Department of Education

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces an Additional $9 Billion in Student Debt Relief | October 4

Health & Human Services (HHS)

October 4

  • Press Release: SAMHSA Announces Nearly $35M in Grant Awards for Comprehensive Behavioral Health Care and HIV Prevention and Care for Historically Underserved Populations

October 3

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Moves Forward with Medicare Drug Price Negotiations to Lower Prescription Drug Costs for People with Medicare

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

October 4

  • Press Release: FDA Takes Steps to Advance the Development of Novel Therapies for Stimulant Use Disorders

October 3

  • Press Release: FDA Authorizes Updated Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Formulated to Better Protect Against Currently Circulating Variants
  • Press Release: FDA Roundup | October 3, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

October 4

  • Press Release: HUD Charges New Orleans Owner and Property Manager Based on Racial Linguistic Profiling and Familial Status Discrimination

October 3

  • Press Release: HUD Awards $160.1 Million in Grants to Create and Preserve Affordable Housing for Low-Income Seniors

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

October 3

  • Report: Federal Contracting | Agencies Can Better Monitor E-Verify Compliance
  • Report: Human Rights | Agency Actions Needed to Address Harassment of Dissidents and Other Tactics of Transnational Repression in the U.S.

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

October 4

  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 5860, Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024 and Other Extensions Act

October 2

  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 760, Chinese Military and Surveillance Company Sanctions Act of 2023

