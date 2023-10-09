This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing on Ukraine from members of his national security team | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:25 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN depart Washington, D.C., en route to San Francisco, California
11:50 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive at San Francisco International Airport
1:00 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the memorial service for Senator Dianne Feinstein; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attends | San Francisco City Hall
White House Press Briefing*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, October 3-4, 2023
The White House
October 4
- Remarks by President Biden on the Administration's Efforts to Cancel Student Debt and Support Students and Borrowers
- Press Release: President Biden Announces an Additional $9 Billion in Student Debt Relief for 125,000 Americans
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Judicial Nominations: President Biden Names Thirty-Ninth Round of Judicial Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
October 3
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Allies and Partners
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President William Ruto of Kenya
- Readout of Meeting with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition on the Biden-Harris Administration's Commitment to the Arts and Humanities
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the House Motion to Vacate
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Hampton Dellinger as Nominee for Special Counsel, Office of the Special Counsel
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Major Step Forward in Lowering Health Care Costs; Announces Manufacturers Participating in Drug Price Negotiation Program
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 4394 — Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024
Department of Defense (DOD)
October 3
- Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Call With Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir
- Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
- Article: Continued Support to Ukraine, Replenishing Military Stocks: Priorities for Department
- Press Release: October' Domestic Violence Awareness Events Call for Unity to End Abuse
- Contracts for October 3, 2023
October 4
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru to the Pentagon
- Article: Austin Says U.S. Committed to Defending Japan, Including Senkaku Island
- Article: General Says Middle East is a Theater for Strategic Competition
- Contracts for October 4, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, October 5, 2023
Domestic
- October 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken During a Conversation at The University of Texas at Austin Moderated by Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison
- October 4: Statement | Department of State Announces Professional Development Opportunity With Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University
- October 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Remarks Following a Tour of Capital Factory
- October 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken During a Conversation at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy Moderated by Ambassador David Satterfield
- October 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Meet and Greet with Houston-based Department of State Staff
- October 3: Statement | One Year Later: Leveraging the Power of City and State Diplomacy
- October 3: Statement | Department of State Advances Reunification of Unaccompanied Afghan Minors with Updated Parolee Form
Europe
- October 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Swedish Foreign Minister Billström
- October 3: Statement | Day of German Unity
Middle East
- October 3: Statement | Iraq National Day
Africa
- October 3: Statement | Lesotho National Day
Western Hemisphere
- October 2: Statement | UN Security Council Authorizes Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti
Department Press Briefings
- October 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- October 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
October 4
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
- Advisory: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Travels to Mexico
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
October 4
- Remarks at Meeting of the Sixth Committee on Agenda Item 86: Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters
- Remarks at a Third Committee General Discussion on the Advancement of Women
October 3
- Press Release: ICYMI | Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Conversation with Artist and Content Creator Devon Rodriguez
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with UN Women Director of Strategic Partnerships Daniel Seymour
- Remarks at the Second Committee National Statement During UNGA 78
Department of the Treasury
October 3
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Large Chinese Network of Illicit Drug Producers
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary Adeyemo at a Press Conference Announcing New Treasury Action Against Fentanyl Supply Chain
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations
October 2
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists Assembly Conference
The Federal Reserve
- Speech by Governor Bowman on the role of research, data, and analysis in banking reforms | October 4
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Names Stephanie Allen as Director of Media Relations and Speechwriting | October 4
Department of Justice (DOJ)
October 4
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Transfer of Forfeited Munitions to Ukraine
- Press Release: Ohio Man Charged with Operating Illegal Gambling Businesses and Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Long Island Fishing Captain of Conspiracy, Mail Fraud and Obstruction of Justice
October 3
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Eight Indictments Against China-Based Chemical Manufacturing Companies and Employees
- Press Release: President of Metalhouse LLC Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Launder Over $150 Million to Promote Russian Sanctions Violations
- Press Release: Telecommunications Consultant Pleads Guilty to Violating Sanctions on Iran
- Press Release: Leader of $20M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Ring Sentenced to 15 Years
- Press Release: Three Individuals Convicted in $93M Home Health Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department to Monitor Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws in Alaska Jurisdictions
- Press Release: Washington Man Sentenced for Hate Crime Targeting LGBTQI+ Community at Seattle Nightclub
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
October 4
- CBP Press Release: Houlton Border Patrol Sector Hosts Maine's United States Attorney & Staff for Visit (Maine)
October 3
- Press Release: DHS Investigation Leads to Indictments Against China-Based Companies and Employees for Fentanyl Trafficking
- CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $500K (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sexual assault, strangulation warrant at Gateway to the Americas Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize methamphetamine and marijuana at the Bridge of the Americas (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Tulsa CBP seizes potentially harmful agricultural products from Asia (Oklahoma)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
October 4
- Press Release: United States Announces Successful Resolution of Rapid Response Mechanism Labor Matter at Grupo Yazaki Auto Components Factory
- Press Release: ICYMI | Wall Street Journal: No Apologies for Avoiding a Race to the Bottom
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Atlanta, GA
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Discuss Updates on Biden-Harris Administration's Worker-Centered Trade Agenda at the Center for American Progress
- Advisory: United States to Participate in Sixth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Kuala Lumpur
- Advisory: USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Session for Sixth Negotiating Round
October 3
- Advisory: United States and Kenya to Hold Second Negotiating Round Under the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership
Department of Commerce
October 4
- Advisory: U.S. Department of Commerce and USTR to Hold Stakeholder IPEF Listening Sessions for Sixth Negotiating Round
- Advisory: United States to Participate in Sixth Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Negotiating Round in Kuala Lumpur
October 2
- Press Release: Commerce Updates Semiconductor Alert Mechanism
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
October 4
- Advisory: FTC and DOJ to Co-Host October 5 Workshop on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines
October 3
- Advisory: FTC to Host Roundtable Discussion on October 4 on Artificial Intelligence and the Creative Fields
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
October 4
- Press Release: FCC Announces Almost $38 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
- Press Release: Carr Warns Against Following Europe's Lead on Internet Controls
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Advisory: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis in Detroit to Host Exporter Roundtable; Give Fireside Chat at University of Detroit Mercy
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
October 4
- Press Release: USDA Announces $27.6 Million to Support Underserved and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers through the 2501 Program
October 3
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments
Department of the Interior (DOI)
October 4
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau to Step Down at Interior Department
October 3
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Visits Virginia to Highlight How President Biden's Investing in America Agenda Is Helping Build Healthy Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA $6.3M grant to Salmon-Safe expands agricultural certification program across Columbia Basin
- Press Release: EPA Approves Joint Task Force-Red Hill Pre-Defueling Preparedness Report
Department of Transportation (DOT)
October 3
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Climate and Transportation Research Funding
- Press Release: ICYMI | Wide Range of Support for FAA Administrator Nominee Mike Whitaker
Department of Labor (DOL)
October 4
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to host annual conference for nation's mine safety, health trainers at National Mine Health and Safety Academy, Oct. 10-12
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Chicago security company, owner after investigation finds employer misclassified guards, violated wage laws
October 3
- Press Release: Federal court orders former Boise dog daycare facility, owner to pay $50K to two employees fired after reporting COVID-19 safety concerns
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Wisconsin Dollar General for electrical hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor settlement agreement affirms citations issued to New Jersey contractor that exposed workers to energized power lines
Department of Education
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces an Additional $9 Billion in Student Debt Relief | October 4
Health & Human Services (HHS)
October 4
- Press Release: SAMHSA Announces Nearly $35M in Grant Awards for Comprehensive Behavioral Health Care and HIV Prevention and Care for Historically Underserved Populations
October 3
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Moves Forward with Medicare Drug Price Negotiations to Lower Prescription Drug Costs for People with Medicare
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
October 4
- Press Release: FDA Takes Steps to Advance the Development of Novel Therapies for Stimulant Use Disorders
October 3
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Updated Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Formulated to Better Protect Against Currently Circulating Variants
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | October 3, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
October 4
- Press Release: HUD Charges New Orleans Owner and Property Manager Based on Racial Linguistic Profiling and Familial Status Discrimination
October 3
- Press Release: HUD Awards $160.1 Million in Grants to Create and Preserve Affordable Housing for Low-Income Seniors
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
October 3
- Report: Federal Contracting | Agencies Can Better Monitor E-Verify Compliance
- Report: Human Rights | Agency Actions Needed to Address Harassment of Dissidents and Other Tactics of Transnational Repression in the U.S.
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
October 4
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 5860, Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024 and Other Extensions Act
October 2
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 760, Chinese Military and Surveillance Company Sanctions Act of 2023
