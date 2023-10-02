This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Fairmont Hotel, San Francisco, California

2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology , which develops recommendations on science, technology, and innovation policy | San Francisco, California

5:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | San Francisco, California

8:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | San Francisco, California

9:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs San Francisco, California, en route to Phoenix, Arizona

10:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Phoenix, Arizona

Statement: Extreme Republican Shutdown Would Risk Delays for Travelers and Force Air Traffic Controllers and TSA Officers to Work Without Getting Paid

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.



Recap of Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at United Auto Workers Picket Line | Michigan

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre en Route Wayne County, Michigan

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Senate's Bipartisan Bill to Prevent an Extreme Republican Shutdown

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall's Private Sector Roundtable on Lawful Pathways

Statement from President Joe Biden on 50th Anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act

Veto Message to the Senate on the President's Veto of S.J. Res. 24

Veto Message to the Senate on the President's Veto of S.J. Res. 9

Statement by National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Explosion at Fuel Depot in Nagorno-Karabakh

Press Release: President Biden Announces the Inaugural Members of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States

Press Release: First Lady Jill Biden Announces New White House Art Display Dedicated to Military Children

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue

Article: Key Official Says Shutdown Would Damage National Defense

Press Release: DOD Establishes Munitions Campus Pilot to Lower Barriers for Emerging Industry

Press Release: DOD Announces 2023 Laboratory-University Collaboration Initiative Fellows

Article: Military Educators Converge on New Workshop Series to Discuss Resilience in Evolving Climate, Security Environment

Contracts for September 26, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Eurasia, Southern Caucasus

September 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

September 26: Statement | Turkmenistan National Day

Asia-Pacific

September 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with the Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ading, the Federated States of Micronesia President Simina, and Palau President Whipps

September 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., and Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Jack Ading Before Their Meeting

September 26: Statement | Issuance of an Addendum to the Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory

Africa

September 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Pandor

September 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor Before Their Meeting

September 26: Statement | Foreign Assistance Programs and Events in Gabon

September 26: Statement | Inaugural Members of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States

Western Hemisphere

September 26: Statement | United States Sanctions Sinaloa Cartel Fentanyl Traffickers and Colombian Clan del Golfo Leader

September 26: Statement | U.S.-Chile Political-Military Dialogue

September 26: Statement | Third U.S.-Colombia Counternarcotics Working Group (CNWG) Joint Statement

Climate Change

September 26: Statement | Publication of U.S. Government-Funded Methane Abatement Handbook for Policymakers

Department Press Briefings

September 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Announces $11.6 Million for Reintegration Services for Returning Honduran Migrants

Press Release: USAID Announces Regional Anti-Corruption Media Initiative at Central America Donors Forum

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's First Day in Yerevan, Armenia

Press Release: United States Announces More Than $11.5 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for South Caucasus Region

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks Called by Russia

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Participates in the United States – Pacific Islands Forum Summit's Business Roundtable

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Sinaloa Cartel Fentanyl Trafficking Operations and a Colombian Cartel Leader

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations

Remarks by Treasury Department's Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler at the 2023 U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Conference

The Federal Reserve

Welcoming Remarks by Governor Bowman on post-pandemic challenges and strategies for addressing rental housing affordability

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Press Release: The FDIC Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation, Formalizing Information Sharing and Cooperation Related to Resolution Planning and Implementation

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Hydrogen Vehicle Co. Hyzon Motors and Two Former Executives for Misleading Investors

Press Release: SEC Charges California Advisory Firm AssetMark for Failing to Disclose Multiple Financial Conflicts

Press Release: New Report from the Small Business Forum Includes Recommendations to Improve Capital Raising

Press Release: SEC Charges Advisory Firm Bruderman Asset Management and its Principal for Failing to Disclose Misuse of Investment Funds

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Justice Department Secures $9 Million Agreement with Washington Trust Company to Resolve Redlining Claims in Rhode Island

Press Release: Justice Department Awards $68.19 Million in Grants to Support American Indian and Alaska Native Communities

Press Release: Physician and Two Pharmacists Charged for $170M Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces Three Additional PRC-Based Companies as a Result of Forced Labor Enforcement

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $4.5 million in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol commences the Youth of the Month Program for the 2023-2024 School Year (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP, Cabo Verde sign Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Announces Rufino Hurtado as Senior Trade Representative at the U.S. Mission to the EU

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Appoints Sean McDevitt to FirstNet Authority Board

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues Amazon for Illegally Maintaining Monopoly Power

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Remarks: FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel's on Net Neutrality

Fact Sheet: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Proposes to Restore Net Neutrality Rules

Statement: Carr Agrees with Obama's Lawyers on Internet Regs

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

Press Release: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis Champions Global Finance Access in Africa During Diaspora Events on Sidelines of UNGA

Press Release: President Biden Nominates Former U.S. Congressman Spencer Bachus to be a Member of EXIM's Board of Directors

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Expands Access to School Breakfast and Lunch for More Students

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Launches Effort to Preserve Federal Indian Boarding School Oral History

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and U.S. Senator Tom Carper Announce Historic Investments Advancing Environmental Justice for Underserved Communities

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: $201M in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lights the Way to Improve Runway Safety

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces annual worst forms of child labor report; launches updated, redesigned tools to combat labor abuses

Press Release: Biden-Harris administration awards nearly $94M to train, prepare diverse workforce for good jobs created by 'Investing in America' agenda

Press Release: Flying Food Group will reimburse health plan participants more than $134K for diagnostic deductibles, tobacco surcharges, after federal investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Giordano's pizza franchise denied legally earned wages to 24 employees, pays $120K in back wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, LabCorp subsidiary enter agreement after compliance review alleged hiring discrimination by federal contractor

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Awards More Than $35 Million to Develop Personnel in Support of Children with Disabilities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the 50th Anniversary of Signing of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Draft Guidance Could Result in Safer Food Options for People with Allergies to Sesame, Other Food Allergens

Press Release: FDA Roundup | September 26, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in August 2023

Press Release: HUD's Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Convenes in Tucson, Arizona

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4824, Carbon Sequestration Collaboration Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1786, Get Rewarding Outdoor Work for our Veterans Act

Cost Estimate: S. 1286, a bill to amend the Siletz Reservation Act to address the hunting, fishing, trapping, and animal gathering activities of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and for other purposes

Cost Estimate: S. 910, a bill to amend the Grand Ronde Reservation Act, and for other purposes

