This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Fairmont Hotel, San Francisco, California
2:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology , which develops recommendations on science, technology, and innovation policy | San Francisco, California
5:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | San Francisco, California
8:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception | San Francisco, California
9:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs San Francisco, California, en route to Phoenix, Arizona
10:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Phoenix, Arizona
- Statement: Extreme Republican Shutdown Would Risk Delays for Travelers and Force Air Traffic Controllers and TSA Officers to Work Without Getting Paid
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and
Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to
change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, September 26, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden at United Auto Workers Picket Line | Michigan
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre en Route Wayne County, Michigan
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Senate's Bipartisan Bill to Prevent an Extreme Republican Shutdown
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall's Private Sector Roundtable on Lawful Pathways
- Statement from President Joe Biden on 50th Anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act
- Veto Message to the Senate on the President's Veto of S.J. Res. 24
- Veto Message to the Senate on the President's Veto of S.J. Res. 9
- Statement by National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Explosion at Fuel Depot in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Press Release: President Biden Announces the Inaugural Members of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States
- Press Release: First Lady Jill Biden Announces New White House Art Display Dedicated to Military Children
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue
- Article: Key Official Says Shutdown Would Damage National Defense
- Press Release: DOD Establishes Munitions Campus Pilot to Lower Barriers for Emerging Industry
- Press Release: DOD Announces 2023 Laboratory-University Collaboration Initiative Fellows
- Article: Military Educators Converge on New Workshop Series to Discuss Resilience in Evolving Climate, Security Environment
- Contracts for September 26, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Eurasia, Southern Caucasus
- September 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev
- September 26: Statement | Turkmenistan National Day
Asia-Pacific
- September 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with the Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ading, the Federated States of Micronesia President Simina, and Palau President Whipps
- September 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., and Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Jack Ading Before Their Meeting
- September 26: Statement | Issuance of an Addendum to the Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory
Africa
- September 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Pandor
- September 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor Before Their Meeting
- September 26: Statement | Foreign Assistance Programs and Events in Gabon
- September 26: Statement | Inaugural Members of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States
Western Hemisphere
- September 26: Statement | United States Sanctions Sinaloa Cartel Fentanyl Traffickers and Colombian Clan del Golfo Leader
- September 26: Statement | U.S.-Chile Political-Military Dialogue
- September 26: Statement | Third U.S.-Colombia Counternarcotics Working Group (CNWG) Joint Statement
Climate Change
- September 26: Statement | Publication of U.S. Government-Funded Methane Abatement Handbook for Policymakers
Department Press Briefings
- September 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: United States Announces $11.6 Million for Reintegration Services for Returning Honduran Migrants
- Press Release: USAID Announces Regional Anti-Corruption Media Initiative at Central America Donors Forum
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's First Day in Yerevan, Armenia
- Press Release: United States Announces More Than $11.5 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for South Caucasus Region
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks Called by Russia
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Participates in the United States – Pacific Islands Forum Summit's Business Roundtable
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Sinaloa Cartel Fentanyl Trafficking Operations and a Colombian Cartel Leader
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations
- Remarks by Treasury Department's Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler at the 2023 U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Conference
The Federal Reserve
- Welcoming Remarks by Governor Bowman on post-pandemic challenges and strategies for addressing rental housing affordability
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
- Press Release: The FDIC Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation, Formalizing Information Sharing and Cooperation Related to Resolution Planning and Implementation
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Hydrogen Vehicle Co. Hyzon Motors and Two Former Executives for Misleading Investors
- Press Release: SEC Charges California Advisory Firm AssetMark for Failing to Disclose Multiple Financial Conflicts
- Press Release: New Report from the Small Business Forum Includes Recommendations to Improve Capital Raising
- Press Release: SEC Charges Advisory Firm Bruderman Asset Management and its Principal for Failing to Disclose Misuse of Investment Funds
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures $9 Million Agreement with Washington Trust Company to Resolve Redlining Claims in Rhode Island
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards $68.19 Million in Grants to Support American Indian and Alaska Native Communities
- Press Release: Physician and Two Pharmacists Charged for $170M Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Three Additional PRC-Based Companies as a Result of Forced Labor Enforcement
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $4.5 million in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol commences the Youth of the Month Program for the 2023-2024 School Year (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP, Cabo Verde sign Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Announces Rufino Hurtado as Senior Trade Representative at the U.S. Mission to the EU
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Appoints Sean McDevitt to FirstNet Authority Board
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sues Amazon for Illegally Maintaining Monopoly Power
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Remarks: FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel's on Net Neutrality
- Fact Sheet: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Proposes to Restore Net Neutrality Rules
- Statement: Carr Agrees with Obama's Lawyers on Internet Regs
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis Champions Global Finance Access in Africa During Diaspora Events on Sidelines of UNGA
- Press Release: President Biden Nominates Former U.S. Congressman Spencer Bachus to be a Member of EXIM's Board of Directors
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Expands Access to School Breakfast and Lunch for More Students
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Launches Effort to Preserve Federal Indian Boarding School Oral History
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and U.S. Senator Tom Carper Announce Historic Investments Advancing Environmental Justice for Underserved Communities
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: $201M in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lights the Way to Improve Runway Safety
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces annual worst forms of child labor report; launches updated, redesigned tools to combat labor abuses
- Press Release: Biden-Harris administration awards nearly $94M to train, prepare diverse workforce for good jobs created by 'Investing in America' agenda
- Press Release: Flying Food Group will reimburse health plan participants more than $134K for diagnostic deductibles, tobacco surcharges, after federal investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Giordano's pizza franchise denied legally earned wages to 24 employees, pays $120K in back wages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, LabCorp subsidiary enter agreement after compliance review alleged hiring discrimination by federal contractor
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Awards More Than $35 Million to Develop Personnel in Support of Children with Disabilities
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the 50th Anniversary of Signing of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Draft Guidance Could Result in Safer Food Options for People with Allergies to Sesame, Other Food Allergens
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | September 26, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in August 2023
- Press Release: HUD's Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Convenes in Tucson, Arizona
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 4824, Carbon Sequestration Collaboration Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 1786, Get Rewarding Outdoor Work for our Veterans Act
- Cost Estimate: S. 1286, a bill to amend the Siletz Reservation Act to address the hunting, fishing, trapping, and animal gathering activities of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and for other purposes
- Cost Estimate: S. 910, a bill to amend the Grand Ronde Reservation Act, and for other purposes
