As we approach the end of fiscal year 2023, Washington is once again facing down the prospect of a government shutdown at midnight on Saturday, September 30th. There's a growing consensus among veteran Congress-watchers that a shutdown is inevitable.

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Arnold & Porter Policy Advisor Sara Linder, Partner Chuck Blanchard, and Counsel Josh Alloy join Arnold and Porter partner and Bona Fide Needs co-host Mike McGill to discuss the perspective from Capitol Hill, what government agencies are doing, how contractors should prepare for a shutdown, and how employment law may affect how contractors manage their workforce during a lapse in appropriations.

