United States:
Fastest 5 Minutes Special Edition: Answering Questions About A Potential Government Shutdown (Podcast)
27 September 2023
Crowell & Moring
This special edition of the Fastest 5 Minutes podcast covers
common questions—and answers—about a potential
government shutdown. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5
Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary
of significant government contracts legal and regulatory
developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive
should be without.
Listen: Crowell.com | PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts
