United States:
VETS-4212 Deadline Quickly Approaching: File By September 30, 2023
25 September 2023
Proskauer Rose LLP
As we previously posted, federal contractors and subcontractors
meeting the VEVRAA eligibility threshold ("Covered
Contractors") have until September 30, 2023 to file their
VETS-4212 Reports.
Covered Contractors are "recommend[ed]" to file the
form electronically, but they can email or
physically mail a paper form to the DOL. Federal contracting
agencies "are prohibited from... expending funds to enter
into a contract" with Covered Contractors that fail to file
the VETS-4212 report. FAQs on the Vets-4212 Report can be found here.
