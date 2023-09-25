As we previously posted, federal contractors and subcontractors meeting the VEVRAA eligibility threshold ("Covered Contractors") have until September 30, 2023 to file their VETS-4212 Reports.

Covered Contractors are "recommend[ed]" to file the form electronically, but they can email or physically mail a paper form to the DOL. Federal contracting agencies "are prohibited from... expending funds to enter into a contract" with Covered Contractors that fail to file the VETS-4212 report. FAQs on the Vets-4212 Report can be found here.

VETS-4212 Deadline Quickly Approaching: File By September 30, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.