Arecent bid protest decision by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) resulted in a win for long-standing Pillsbury client Dismas Charities, Inc. The GAO denied CORE O-Ahu LLC's challenge to an approximate $15 million contract that Dismas has secured, enabling Dismas to successfully retain its 10-year contract to provide residential reentry center and home confinement services for the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) in Oahu, Hawaii.

Noting BOP's consideration of several flaws in CORE's performance of previous residential reentry center contracts, Pillsbury's Government Contracts & Disputes team argued that CORE failed to show that the BOP violated any law or regulation in evaluating the parties' competing bids.

The GAO's decision states that CORE did not prove that the agency ignored mitigating information before assigning CORE's satisfactory past performance rating and the GAO further rejected CORE's argument that the agency failed to identify and credit multiple strengths in its bid.

Click here to read more about the GAO decision in CORE O'Ahu LLC, GAO, B-421714.

The Pillsbury bid protest litigation team included Government Contracts & Disputes partner Alex Tomaszczuk and associates Dinesh Dharmadasa and Whitney Alston.