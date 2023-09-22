Highlights
As in prior years, the upcoming end of the federal fiscal year will be marked by a flurry of contract and task order awards, as federal agencies busily obligate remaining fiscal year 2023 appropriated funds while still available. Contractors who have been waiting for decisions on multiple proposals may suddenly receive award notices on several important opportunities in rapid succession.
To help contractors prepare, this alert reviews the deadlines and procedures for post-award protests for requesting debriefings or brief explanations of awards and for preserving and invoking an offeror's right to protest award decisions by agencies or size or status eligibility for competitors for set-aside opportunities. We hope this alert will help contractors gather information, assess protest issues and options, and ultimately make the business decision on whether to pursue a protest.
Our focus here is on post-award protests – protests that challenge an agency's decision to award or not award a contract, task order or blanket purchase agreement (BPA), or a protest that challenges an intended awardee's small business size or socioeconomic status eligibility for a set-aside award. Because awards made around the end of the fiscal year involve proposals or quotations that were submitted weeks or months ago, we will not address pre-award protests of improprieties in solicitations, which must be filed before the due date for proposals.
Gather More Information About the Agency's Award Decision by Requesting a Debriefing or Brief Explanation of the Award
The first step to developing protest options is requesting more information from the agency about its award decision. As set forth below, there are different opportunities to seek more information depending on the procurement procedure utilized for the contract, order or BPA at issue. It is important to understand these procedures and their various deadlines, as they tie directly to the deadlines to file a timely protest and trigger the automatic stay of contract performance discussed below.
During the time frame between the receipt of information and the deadline to protest and trigger the automatic stay, the contractor's leadership may confer with protest counsel to assess potential protest grounds, protest venues (i.e., agency-level, Government Accountability Office (GAO) or the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC)), the potential relief from a successful protest (including voluntary corrective action by the agency) and how the procurement process might unfold after a successful protest.
The following table summarizes the opportunity to obtain more information about the award decision and how to make the request (including deadlines) for a variety of procurement procedures under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR):
|
Type of Award
|
Nature of Request
|
FAR Part 15 Contracts: Contract awarded using FAR Part 15 "competitive negotiation" procedures
|
Required Debriefing: Request, in writing, a post-award debriefing from the contracting officer within three calendar days after the date on which the offeror received notice of award. (FAR 15.506)
Note About the Department of Defense's (DOD) "Enhanced Debriefing" Procedure: When DOD provides a required debriefing following an award of $10 million or more, it is required to provide an opportunity for follow-up questions. The debriefed offeror may submit additional written questions related to the required debriefing not later than two business days after receiving the post-award debriefing. Then, the contracting officer must respond in writing to timely submitted additional questions within five business days after receipt of the questions. The post-award debriefing will be considered concluded for the purposes of protest and automatic stay deadlines on the date the agency delivers its written response to timely submitted additional questions.
|
FAR Part 14 Contracts: Contract awarded using FAR Part 14 "sealed bidding" procedures
|
None Required: Except for "two-step sealed bidding" under FAR Subpart 14.5, no debriefing or brief explanation is required for a sealed bidding procurement. A contractor can ask, but the contracting officer has no obligation to provide more information. Any response will not extend the deadline to trigger the automatic stay of contract performance.
|
FAR Par 14.5 Contracts: Contract awarded using "two-step" sealed bidding procedures under FAR Subpart 14.5
|
Required Debriefing After First Step: Two-step sealed bidding is a combination of competitive procedures designed to obtain the benefits of sealed bidding when adequate specifications are not available. A debrief is required after step one for procurements conducted under two-step sealed bidding. (FAR 14.503-1(g))
|
FAR Part 16.505 Task Orders with Price Above $6 Million: Task or delivery order with a total price that exceeds $6 million awarded under an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract using FAR 16.505 "fair opportunity" procedures
|
Required Debriefing: Request, in writing, a post-award debriefing from the contracting officer within three calendar days after the date on which the offeror received notice of award. (FAR 16.505(b)(6); FAR 15.506)
(Note: Required post-award debriefings conducted by DOD following an award of $10 million or more are subject to the procedure for follow-up questions described above regarding FAR Part 15 procurements.)
(Note: There is no GAO protest jurisdiction for task orders with a price under $10 million awarded by civilian agencies and under $25 million for task orders awarded by DOD and its departments and activities.)
|
FAR Part 16.505 Task Orders with Price at or Below $6 Million: Task or delivery order with a total price at or below $6 million awarded under an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract using FAR 16.505 "fair opportunity" procedures
|
Nothing: No post-award debriefing or brief explanation is required.
|
FAR 8.4 FSS Orders or BPAs: Task order or BPA awarded under the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Program (either GSA or VA schedules) using FAR Subpart 8.4 procedures
|
Brief Explanation: Request a "brief explanation of the basis for the award decision" from the contracting officer in accordance with FAR 8.405-2(d) (for task orders) and FAR 8.405-3(b)(3) (for BPAs).
We recommend submitting the request immediately (but no later than three calendar days) after receiving notice of award.
|
FAR Part 13 Simplified Acquisitions: Contract, order or BPA awarded using simplified acquisition procedures under FAR Part 13
|
Brief Explanation: Request a "brief explanation of the basis for the award decision" from the contracting officer in accordance with FAR 13.106-3(d).
We recommend submitting the request immediately (but no later than three calendar days) after receiving notice of award.
|
FAR Part 12 Commercial Item Procurements: Contract, order or BPA for commercial items awarded using FAR 12 procedures
|
Depends on Procedure Used: Depends on whether the agency conducted the procurement in conjunction with FAR Part 13, 14, or 15. (FAR 12.102(b))
Read the RFP to understand what procedure was used. Then see above for corresponding debriefing or brief explanation procedure under FAR Part 13, 14 and 15.
Understand the Time for Making a "Go/No Go" Decision to
Protest an Agency's Award Decision
When information is received – whether from a required debriefing, brief explanation or otherwise – the protest-related deadlines are ticking away. This is a complex and unforgiving area of protest practice, as the deadlines depend on whether or not a debriefing is required. Additionally, the available protest venues depend upon the nature of the award (i.e., contract, task order under FAR Part 16, task order under the FSS Program) and, in the case of FAR Part 16 task orders, the value of the award. The deadlines also vary by protest venue: agency-level, GAO or COFC. These factors drive the contractor's leadership to assess available information and potential protest grounds and make the "go" or "no go" decision about whether to invest in the protest process.
It is also important to understand that there are two deadlines associated with agency-level and GAO protests: 1) the deadline to file a timely protest and 2) the deadline to file a protest that triggers the automatic stay of contract performance under the Competition in Contracting Act (Automatic Stay).
The following table summarizes the protest and Automatic Stay deadlines for the various types of contract awards:
|
Type of Award
|
Deadlines to Protest and Trigger
|
FAR Part 15 Contracts: Contract awarded using FAR Part 15 "competitive negotiation" procedures
|
GAO
(Note: if a solicitation impropriety is discovered after submission of proposals, a protest of the impropriety must be filed within 10 days of when it was known or should have been known. This deadline is not extended by a debriefing request.)
If a timely agency-level protest was previously filed, any subsequent protest to GAO must be filed within 10 days of actual or constructive knowledge of initial adverse agency action.
(Note: If a timely agency-level protest was previously filed, there is no way to continue the automatic stay by filing a subsequent protest with GAO unless such GAO protest is filed within 10 days after the date of award or within five days after the offered debriefing date.)
COFC
Agency-Level
|
FAR Part 14 Contracts: Contract awarded using FAR Part 14 "sealed bidding" procedures
|
GAO
(Note: If a solicitation impropriety is discovered after submission of proposals, a protest of the impropriety must be filed within 10 days of when it was known or should have been known. This deadline is not extended by a debriefing request.)
If a timely agency-level protest was previously filed, any subsequent protest to GAO must be filed within 10 days of actual or constructive knowledge of initial adverse agency action.
(Note: If a timely agency-level protest was previously filed, there is no way to continue the automatic stay by filing a subsequent protest with GAO if such GAO protest is filed later than 10 days after the date of award.)
COFC
Agency-Level
|
FAR Par 14.5 Contracts: Contract awarded using "two-step" sealed bidding procedures under FAR Subpart 14.5
|
GAO
COFC
Agency-Level
|
FAR Part 16.505 Task Orders with Price Above $10 Million for Civilian Agencies or $25 Million for DOD: Task or delivery order under an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract using FAR 16.505 "fair opportunity" procedures with a total price that exceeds the following values: 1) $10 million when awarded by a civilian agency or 2) $25 million when awarded by DOD and its departments and activities
|
GAO
COFC
|
FAR Part 16.505 Task Orders with Price at or Below $10 Million for Civilian Agencies or $25 Million for DOD: Task or delivery order under an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract using FAR 16.505 "fair opportunity" procedures with a total price equal to or below the following values: 1) $10 million when awarded by a civilian agency or 2) $25 million when awarded by DoD and its departments and activities
|
GAO
COFC
Task Order Ombudsman Complaint
|
FAR 8.4 FSS Orders or BPAs: Task order or BPA awarded under the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Program (either GSA or VA schedules) using FAR Subpart 8.4 procedures
|
GAO
(Note: If a solicitation impropriety is discovered after submission of proposals, a protest of the impropriety must be filed within 10 days of when it was known or should have been known. This deadline is not extended by a debriefing request.)
If a timely agency-level protest was previously filed, any subsequent protest to GAO must be filed within 10 days of actual or constructive knowledge of initial adverse agency action.
(Note: If a timely agency-level protest was previously filed, there is no way to continue the automatic stay by filing a subsequent protest with GAO unless such GAO protest is filed within 10 days after the date of award.)
COFC
(Note: Unlike orders under FAR Part 16 IDIQ contracts, the Court has jurisdiction to hear protests of the award of orders and BPAs under the FSS Program.)
Agency-Level
|
FAR Part 13 Simplified Acquisitions: A contract, order or BPA awarded using simplified acquisition procedures under FAR Part 13
|
GAO
COFC
Agency-Level
|
FAR Part 12 Commercial Item Procurements: A contract, order or BPA for commercial items awarded using FAR 12 procedures
|
Set-Aside Awards: Time Frames to Protest the Intended Awardee's
of Size or Socioeconomic Eligibility
In addition to filing protests challenging an agency's evaluation of proposals and award decisions, a disappointed offeror can challenge the size or socioeconomic eligibility of the intended awardee of a set-aside contract, task order or BPA with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The venue for "size" or "status" protests is different from the venues available to hear protests of award decisions, and the deadline to protest is different as well – and completely unaffected by any debriefing requirements.
These different deadlines and procedures for size and status protest compel a contractor's leadership to act more quickly to gather available information about the intended awardee's eligibility and make the "go" or "no go" decision about protesting.
The following table summarizes the deadline and recipient of a protest challenging the announced awardee's size or socioeconomic status for a set-aside award:
|
Type of Protest
|
Deadline
|
Recipient
|
Small business size
|
Prior to the close of business on the fifth day, exclusive of Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays, after the contracting officer has notified the protester of the identity of the prospective awardee (13 C.F.R. § 121.1004(a)(2))
|
A size protest is filed with the contracting officer, who must forward the protest to the SBA Government Contracting Area Office serving the area in which the headquarters of the protested concern is located. 13 C.F.R. § 121.1003.
|
8(a) Status
|
N/A
|
Another business or participant cannot protest the 8(a) socioeconomic status of an intended awardee.
|
Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business status
|
By close of business on the fifth business day after notification by the contracting officer of the apparent successful offeror (13 C.F.R. § 134.1004(a)(3))
|
An interested party must deliver the status protest to the contracting officer. 13 C.F.R. § 134.1004(b). The contracting officer must forward the status protest to SBA's Office of Hearings and Appeals. 13 C.F.R. § 134.1004(c).
|
Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) status or Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) status
|
Prior to the close of business on the fifth business day after notification by the contracting officer of the apparent successful offeror or notification of award (13 C.F.R. § 127.603(c)(1).)
|
An offeror for the specific award must deliver a WOSB or EDWOSB status protest to the contracting officer. 13 C.F.R. § 127.603(b). The contracting officer forwards the protest to the SBA's Director of Government Contracting. 13 § C.F.R. 127.603(d).
|
HUBZone Status
|
By the close of business on the fifth business day after notification by the contracting officer of the apparent successful offeror (13 C.F.R. § 126.801(d))
|
An interested party must submit its written protest to the contracting officer. 13 C.F.R. § 126.801(c). The contracting officer forwards the protest to the Director of SBA's Office of HUBZone (D/HUB). 13 C.F.R. § 126.801(e).
Conclusion
We all have heard the old adage that time is money. This takes on new meaning when applied to the strict, complicated and unforgiving deadlines associated with post-award protests and size/status protests in federal procurements. Once the Notice of Unsuccessful Offeror is received, the clock starts for gathering information about protest options and strategy and filing a timely protest that can also have the effect of, when available, preventing performance until the protest is resolved.
We hope this alert provides a refresh on the basic deadlines for debriefings, brief explanations, agency-level protests, GAO protests, COFC protests, and size and status protests ultimately decided by SBA. The application of these deadlines to particular situations is complex and treacherous. It is a good idea to consult with a skilled federal procurement protest lawyer to ensure that the decision whether to protest is made thoughtfully and timely.
