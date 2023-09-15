The federal government recently issued a rule banning TikTok or any successor application developed by ByteDance Limited on all government-owned or managed information technology used by federal contractors and subcontractors, including personal devices used for federal contract work. This means that federal contractors and subcontractors must require employees to remove TikTok from personal cell phones and other devices that are used in the performance of a federal contract. The rule applies to solicitations issued on or after June 2, 2023, and awards occurring after June 2, 2023.

The full text of the rule can be accessed here.

