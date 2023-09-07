self

For more than 60 years, Congress has passed an annual National Defense Authorization Act establishing budget and policy priorities for the Department of Defense. This must-pass legislation often arrives late in the calendar year and laden with new acquisition rules and requirements. Traditionally, this language also spills over to civilian agencies.

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Arnold & Porter Policy Advisor Sara Linder, Policy Advisor Yuvaraj Sivalingam, and Senior Policy Specialist Adrienne Jackson examine what contractors can expect from this year's NDAA. They're joined by Arnold and Porter partner and Bona Fide Needs co-host Mike McGill.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.