The 2022 EEO-1 filing platform will open on October 31, 2023, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced on September 1, 2023. The deadline for all filings will be December 5, 2023.

The announcement follows two earlier announcements pushing back the opening of the filing platform from the anticipated opening in the first quarter of 2023.

Quick Hits

On September 1, 2023, the EEOC announced that the start date for the 2022 EEO-1 filing process would be October 31, 2023.

The deadline to file all 2022 EEO-1 reports is December 5, 2023.

The EEOC will post updated materials for the 2022 filings beginning on September 6, 2023, and will open the EEO-1 help desk on October 31, 2023.

After having pushed the opening date for the 2022 EEO-1 filings back to July 2023, and then later to fall 2023, the EEOC announced today that the 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection will open on October 31, 2023, with a filing deadline of December 5, 2023.

The EEOC stated in its announcement that the online "Filer Support Message Center" (the new title for the filer help desk), will also open on October 31, 2023. The EEOC plans to post an updated 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 Instruction Booklet for filers on September 6, 2023, and will post the updated 2022 EEO-1 Component 1 Data File Upload Specifications for filers on September 13, 2023. It is anticipated that the EEOC will release new guidance in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for this year's filings prior to the opening of the filing platform.

The announced schedule is a significant departure from the filing cycle over the last few years with deadlines in May or June. The 2022 EEO-1 filing process will streamline the reporting structure, which should make the filings easier to prepare.

