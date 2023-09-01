This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks at an event on lowering health care costs; The Vice President participates | East Room

3:45 p.m. EDT – The President holds a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks at an event on lowering health care costs; The Vice President participates | East Room

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Monday, August 25-28, 2023

The White House

August 28

Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris Before a Meeting with the Organizers of the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington and Members of the King Family

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris Regarding the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Stephen Benjamin

Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to Vietnam

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Burns Paiute Tribe

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Emergency Declaration

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Highlights Efforts to Support K-12 Education as Students Go Back-to-School

August 27

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

August 26

Statement from President Joe Biden on Equal Rights Amendment Centennial

Statement from President Joe Biden Honoring Sacrifices of the Service Members Killed in the Terrorist Attack During the Withdrawal from Afghanistan

August 25

Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle

Remarks by Vice President Harris Honoring the 2022 WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Colorado Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Iowa Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on Women's Equality Day, 2023

Proclamation on Overdose Awareness Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

August 28

Transcript: Press Gaggle With Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder

Speech: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Keynote Address: 'The Urgency to Innovate' (As Delivered)

Article: Hicks Underscores U.S. Innovation in Unveiling Strategy to Counter China's Military Buildup

Article: DOD Will Deploy AI-Enabled Detection System to Monitor D.C. Airspace

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Designates New Convening Authority for Military Commissions

Press Release: DOD Launches 2023 Gender Relations Survey

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kenneth Walsh

Contracts for August 28, 2023

August 26

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking Two Years Since the Attack at Abbey Gate

August 25

Transcript: Deputy Dual-Status Commander, JTF 5-0, COL Fielder Holds Off-Camera, On-the-Record Press Engagement, via Zoom from Hawaii

Article: Military Response in Hawaii Has Been Quick, as Requested by Local Officials

Article: Pentagon Tackling Nuclear Modernization With Proactive, Integrated Approach

Press Release: DOD Announced Changes to the Special Leave Accrual Policy for Service Members

Press Release: Navy to Christen Future USNS Navajo

Contracts for August 25, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Europe, Russia

August 28: Statement | Video of Former Embassy Moscow Service Provider and FSB Summons of U.S. Diplomats

August 27: Statement | Moldova National Day

Asia-Pacific

August 25: Statement | Japan's Release of Treated Water (Fukushima Daiichi)

August 25: Statement | Hong Kong Authorities' Ongoing Harassment Campaign

Africa

August 25: Statement | On Conflict-Related Sexual Violence in Sudan

August 25: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Phee's Travel to Nigeria, Chad, and Ghana

August 28: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Kenya and Ethiopia

August 25: Statement | Elections in Gabon

August 28: Statement | Election Results in Zimbabwe

Western Hemisphere

August 25: Statement | U.S. Government Declassifies the President's Daily Briefs Related to Chile from September 8, 1973, and September 11, 1973

August 26: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Massachusetts, New York, and Colorado, August 28 to August 31

August 28: Statement | Uruguay National Day

Export Controls Enforcement

August 28: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes Settlement Resolving Export Violations by Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp.

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

August 28

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Jewish Community Leaders

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Youth, Peace, and Security in Africa

U.S. National Statement During the UNFPA Segment of the Second Session of the Joint UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Mali

August 25

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nonproliferation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Additional Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nonproliferation and the DPRK in Response to China and Russia

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Joint Statement on Women, Peace and Security

Joint Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Women, Peace, and Security

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Threats to International Security and Peace Caused by Terrorist Acts

Explanation of Position on a General Assembly Resolution on Cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organization

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Talal Al-Haj of Al Arabiya's "Diplomatic Avenue"

Department of the Treasury

August 28

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Press Call with Vice President Kamala Harris on Benefits of Unions to the U.S. Economy

Fact Sheet: Treasury Department Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Report on Benefits of Unions to the U.S. Economy

Press Release: Introduction to OFAC–Episode 2

August 25

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury, IRS Release Proposed Regulations on Sales and Exchanges of Digital Assets by Brokers

The Federal Reserve

Speech by Chair Powell on the economic outlook| August 25, 2023

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

August 28

Press Release: SEC Charges LA-Based Media and Entertainment Co. Impact Theory for Unregistered Offering of NFTs

August 25

Press Release: SEC Charges 3M with Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Violations Relating to China Subsidiary

Press Release: Wells Fargo Settles with SEC for Charging Excessive Advisory Fees

Press Release: SEC Announces First Fee Rate Advisory for Fiscal Year 2024

Press Release: SEC Awards Whistleblower More Than $18 Million

Department of Justice (DOJ)

August 28

Press Release: Michigan Animal Dealer Surrenders Exotic Animals Following Alleged Violations of Animal Welfare Act and Endangered Species Act

Press Release: Man Arrested for Cyberstalking and Obstruction of Justice

Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Owner, Manager, and Maintenance Worker of California Rental Properties

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Kansas Community College to Address Racial Discrimination and Harassment

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with American Bank of Oklahoma to Resolve Lending Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission to Hold Workshops on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

August 27

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Jacksonville Shooting

August 25

Readout of Justice Department Leadership's Meeting with Civil Rights Groups Ahead of 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington

Press Release: Pakistani Doctor Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Former Alabama Deputy Sheriff Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting a Woman in His Custody

Press Release: Ohio Electrical Engineer Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

August 28

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $3 Billion in Project Selections to Help Communities Build Resilience to Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events

August 26

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Racially-Motivated Shooting in Jacksonville, FL

August 25

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $910K in cocaine at World Trade Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Smugglers fire at Border Patrol agent disrupting smuggling attempt (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

August 26

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

August 25

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch

Updated Travel Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Minneapolis, MN

Department of Commerce

August 29

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China Hu Heping

August 28

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Certain Pea Protein from China | August 25, 2023

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

August 28

Press Release: FTC and DOJ Announce Workshops on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

Press Release: FTC, State Partners Secure Proposed Order Banning Roomster and Owners from Using Deceptive Reviews

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

August 28

Press Release: FCC and HUD Partner to Promote Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: Starks to Join Secretary Fudge for ACP Event

August 25

Press Release: FCC Rejects AFR by Northwest Rock N Roll Preservation Society

Press Release: FCC Helps Hawai'i Wildfire Survivors Stay Connected

Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report – Aug. 25, 2023

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Reaches Multibillion Dollar Settlement with Credit Repair Conglomerate

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $800 Million to Strengthen Rural Infrastructure and Create Jobs | August 28, 2023

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $126 Million for Small Businesses to Pursue Clean Energy Research and Development | August 25, 2023

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights President Biden's Investing in America Agenda in Tennessee

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Presents the 2023 President's Environmental Youth Awards

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: DOT Fines American Airlines $4.1 Million for Unlawfully Keeping Thousands of Passengers on the Tarmac for Hours | August 28, 2023

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Issues Alert to Prevent Injuries to Ground Crews | August 25, 2023

Department of Labor (DOL)

August 28

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor joins Mexican Embassy, other diplomatic missions to kick off Labor Rights Week 2023; launches MigrantWorker.gov

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $540K for 268 guest workers after father, son farm labor contractors denied them full wages, provide unsafe housing

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor extending grace period for EFAST2 login credentials

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $71K in back wages for 25 workers after finding Florida produce provider denies minimum wage, overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $10.5M in initial funding to support disaster-related jobs in Hawaii after severe wildfires on Maui

Department of Education

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Highlights Efforts to Support K-12 Education as Students go Back-to-School | August 28, 2023

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards $23 Million to Support Evidence-Based Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs | August 25, 2023

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 25, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

August 28

Press Release: HUD and FCC Partner to Promote Affordable Internet Access for Low-Income Communities

August 25

Press Release: HUD Announces $138 Million for 2023 Disaster Recovery

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Alaska Land Management | Resolving Ownership of Submerged Lands

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

August 28

Cost Estimate: H. Con. Res. 34, a concurrent resolution expressing disapproval of the withdrawal by the Secretary of the Interior of approximately 225,504 acres of National Forest System lands in Cook, Lake, and Saint Louis Counties, Minnesota, from disposition under the United States mineral and geothermal leasing laws

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1752, E-BRIDGE Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4250, PRESS Act

Cost Estimate: S. 2256, Federal Cybersecurity Workforce Expansion Act

August 25

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1319, Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3299, DIGITAL Applications Act

Cost Estimate: S. 306, Tule River Tribe Reserved Water Rights Settlement Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 728, Paycheck Fairness Act

