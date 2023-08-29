This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President and The First Lady are in Reno, Nevada, and have no public events scheduled.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and The Second Gentleman are in Washington, D.C., and have no public events scheduled.

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle (re: RUS/Prigozhin)
  • Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Space Launch
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Cancer Moonshot Announcement
  • Press Release: As Part of President Biden's Unity Agenda, Biden Cancer Moonshot Announces Launch of ARPA-H's CUREIT Project Led by Emory University to Develop New Tools to Strengthen the Immune System and Save Lives
  • Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Administration Actions to Counter COVID-?19 Fraud
  • Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica (Aug. 29)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: Finding Remains of Missing Service Members a Diplomatic Success Story
  • Article: Pentagon Official Calls for Total Force Focus on Emerging Biothreats
  • Contracts for August 23, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 24, 2023

Nature Crime Alliance

  • August 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Launch of the Nature Crime Alliance

Illicit Activity | Virtual Currency

  • August 23: Statement | United States Takes Actions to Combat Illicit Activity Utilizing Virtual Currency

Asia-Pacific

  • August 23: Statement | Expanding Burma Sanctions Authorities and Imposing Sanctions on Additional Jet Fuel Suppliers
  • August 23: Statement | Selection of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Middle East

  • August 23: Transcript | Special Online Press Briefing with Tim Lenderking, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen

Western Hemisphere

  • August 23: Statement | The United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance for the Western Hemisphere Regional Migration Program

Other Matters

  • August 23: Statement | Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as one of America's Best-In-State Employers for 2023

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

  • Joint Statement on Myanmar
  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Situation in Burma
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria

Department of the Treasury

  • Sanctions: Treasury Expands Burma-Related Sanctions and Designates Additional Jet Fuel Suppliers in Burma
  • Sanctions: Treasury Designates Roman Semenov, Co-Founder of Sanctioned Virtual Currency Mixer Tornado Cash
  • Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Cyber-related Designation; North Korea Designation; Iraq-related Designation Removal; Publication of Burma-related Determination and Associated Frequently Asked Questions

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Former Attorney at U.S.-Based Global Law Firm with Insider Trading
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Former New Jersey Corrections Officer with Crypto Fraud Scheme Targeting Law Enforcement Personne
  • Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Enhanced Safeguarding Rule for Registered Investment Advisers Proposal
  • Press Release: SEC Enhances the Regulation of Private Fund Advisers
  • Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Exemption From National Securities Association Membership

Department of Justice (DOJ)

  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Results of Nationwide COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Action
  • Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces Results of Nationwide COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Action
  • Press Release: Tornado Cash Founders Charged with Money Laundering and Sanctions Violations
  • Press Release: Owners of Military Contracting Companies Sentenced for Bid Rigging in Texas
  • Press Release: Five Amazon Marketplace Sellers and Four Amazon Marketplace Companies Sentenced for Price Fixing
  • Press Release: Former FBI Contractor Charged with Child Exploitation Offenses
  • Press Release: Idaho Diesel Parts Companies and Owner Agree to Pay $1 Million After Pleading Guilty to Selling and Installing Illegal Defeat Devices
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards Almost $70 Million in Grant Funding for Support Services for American Indian and Alaska Native Victims of Crime
  • Press Release: South Carolina Man and Woman Plead Guilty to Hate Crime and Conspiracy for Bias-Motivated Armed Robberies Targeting Hispanic Victims
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Roma Port of Entry CBP officers take custody of man, verify outstanding homicide warrant (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP, FWS Seize Seahorses, Snakes, Snake Oil, and Prohibited Pork Products at Dulles Airport (Virginia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France's Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness
  • Blog: IPAs On Tap | NTIA's Role in Cybersecurity Policy

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Announces Claims Process for Consumers Whose Credit Reports Were Misused by Home Security Firm Vivint

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Announces $68 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
  • Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report – Aug. 23, 2023

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Grows Private Sector Tech Innovation in Food and Agriculture
  • Press Release: USDA Announces $72.9 Million in Grant Funding Awarded to Support U.S. Specialty Crop Producers; Marks $1 Billion in Investments through this Program

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Seeks Nominations for Public Participation in Red Hill Community Representation Initiative
Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to remove reprimand from employee's personnel file
  • Press Release: Partnership between U.S. Department of Labor, Workplace Justice Project will help expand outreach to New Orleans' low-wage workers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files lawsuit to require DISH Network to provide employment data to complete compliance review at New Jersey location
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $174K in back wages for 50 caregivers employed by Fayetteville independent living service that failed to pay overtime
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.3M grant to State of Illinois to accelerate gender equity, inclusion in infrastructure workforce
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces corporate-wide settlement agreement with Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to address hazards at thousands of US stores

Department of Education

  • Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Transformation and Decentralization Plan for the Puerto Rico Department of Education

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards More Than $64 Million in Grants to Fund Mental Health Services and Awareness Training Across United States and Territories
  • Press Release: HHS Launches National Sarcopenia Awareness Campaign

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Names First Deputy Commissioner for Proposed, Unified Human Foods Program

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Announces Funding to Support People Experiencing Homelessness in Maui through Rapid Response Program
  • Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in July 2023

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

  • Cost Estimate: S. 359, Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2023

