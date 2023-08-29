This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
The President and The First Lady are in Reno, Nevada, and have no public events scheduled.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President and The Second Gentleman are in Washington, D.C., and have no public events scheduled.
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle (re: RUS/Prigozhin)
- Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Space Launch
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Cancer Moonshot Announcement
- Press Release: As Part of President Biden's Unity Agenda, Biden Cancer Moonshot Announces Launch of ARPA-H's CUREIT Project Led by Emory University to Develop New Tools to Strengthen the Immune System and Save Lives
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Administration Actions to Counter COVID-?19 Fraud
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Upcoming Bilateral Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica (Aug. 29)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Finding Remains of Missing Service Members a Diplomatic Success Story
- Article: Pentagon Official Calls for Total Force Focus on Emerging Biothreats
- Contracts for August 23, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 24, 2023
Nature Crime Alliance
- August 23: Statement | Joint Statement on Launch of the Nature Crime Alliance
Illicit Activity | Virtual Currency
- August 23: Statement | United States Takes Actions to Combat Illicit Activity Utilizing Virtual Currency
Asia-Pacific
- August 23: Statement | Expanding Burma Sanctions Authorities and Imposing Sanctions on Additional Jet Fuel Suppliers
- August 23: Statement | Selection of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin
Middle East
- August 23: Transcript | Special Online Press Briefing with Tim Lenderking, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen
Western Hemisphere
- August 23: Statement | The United States Announces Humanitarian Assistance for the Western Hemisphere Regional Migration Program
Other Matters
- August 23: Statement | Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as one of America's Best-In-State Employers for 2023
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Joint Statement on Myanmar
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Situation in Burma
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Expands Burma-Related Sanctions and Designates Additional Jet Fuel Suppliers in Burma
- Sanctions: Treasury Designates Roman Semenov, Co-Founder of Sanctioned Virtual Currency Mixer Tornado Cash
- Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Cyber-related Designation; North Korea Designation; Iraq-related Designation Removal; Publication of Burma-related Determination and Associated Frequently Asked Questions
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Former Attorney at U.S.-Based Global Law Firm with Insider Trading
- Press Release: SEC Charges Former New Jersey Corrections Officer with Crypto Fraud Scheme Targeting Law Enforcement Personne
- Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Enhanced Safeguarding Rule for Registered Investment Advisers Proposal
- Press Release: SEC Enhances the Regulation of Private Fund Advisers
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Exemption From National Securities Association Membership
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Results of Nationwide COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Action
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces Results of Nationwide COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Action
- Press Release: Tornado Cash Founders Charged with Money Laundering and Sanctions Violations
- Press Release: Owners of Military Contracting Companies Sentenced for Bid Rigging in Texas
- Press Release: Five Amazon Marketplace Sellers and Four Amazon Marketplace Companies Sentenced for Price Fixing
- Press Release: Former FBI Contractor Charged with Child Exploitation Offenses
- Press Release: Idaho Diesel Parts Companies and Owner Agree to Pay $1 Million After Pleading Guilty to Selling and Installing Illegal Defeat Devices
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards Almost $70 Million in Grant Funding for Support Services for American Indian and Alaska Native Victims of Crime
- Press Release: South Carolina Man and Woman Plead Guilty to Hate Crime and Conspiracy for Bias-Motivated Armed Robberies Targeting Hispanic Victims
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Roma Port of Entry CBP officers take custody of man, verify outstanding homicide warrant (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP, FWS Seize Seahorses, Snakes, Snake Oil, and Prohibited Pork Products at Dulles Airport (Virginia)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France's Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness
- Blog: IPAs On Tap | NTIA's Role in Cybersecurity Policy
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Announces Claims Process for Consumers Whose Credit Reports Were Misused by Home Security Firm Vivint
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces $68 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
- Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report – Aug. 23, 2023
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Grows Private Sector Tech Innovation in Food and Agriculture
- Press Release: USDA Announces $72.9 Million in Grant Funding Awarded to Support U.S. Specialty Crop Producers; Marks $1 Billion in Investments through this Program
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Seeks Nominations for Public Participation in Red Hill Community Representation Initiative
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Hits 1,500-Controller Hiring Goal for 2023
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to remove reprimand from employee's personnel file
- Press Release: Partnership between U.S. Department of Labor, Workplace Justice Project will help expand outreach to New Orleans' low-wage workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files lawsuit to require DISH Network to provide employment data to complete compliance review at New Jersey location
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $174K in back wages for 50 caregivers employed by Fayetteville independent living service that failed to pay overtime
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.3M grant to State of Illinois to accelerate gender equity, inclusion in infrastructure workforce
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces corporate-wide settlement agreement with Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to address hazards at thousands of US stores
Department of Education
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Transformation and Decentralization Plan for the Puerto Rico Department of Education
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards More Than $64 Million in Grants to Fund Mental Health Services and Awareness Training Across United States and Territories
- Press Release: HHS Launches National Sarcopenia Awareness Campaign
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Names First Deputy Commissioner for Proposed, Unified Human Foods Program
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Funding to Support People Experiencing Homelessness in Maui through Rapid Response Program
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in July 2023
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Cost Estimate: S. 359, Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.