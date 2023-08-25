United States:
Government Contracts Legal Round Up | Episode 38 (Podcast)
25 August 2023
Jenner & Block
In this episode, Partner David Robbins is joined by Nathan Castellano to talk about Nathan's
naming as a co-author of the seminal Formation of Government
Contracts treatise and a contributor to The Nash &
Cibinic Report. David then discusses a divergence between COFC
and GAO protest practice highlighted by AccelGov, LLC v. United
States and also explores two other decisions: KPMG LLP v.
United States and B&B Medical Services, Inc.
