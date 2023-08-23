This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
4:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Reno, Nevada
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
11:40 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Reno, Nevada, en route to Maui, Hawaii
5:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Maui, Hawaii
11:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Maui, Hawaii en route to Reno, Nevada
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:25 a.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN depart Los Angeles, California, en route to Washington, D.C.
7:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Maui, Hawaii
Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 18-20, 2023
The White House
August 20
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Tropical Storm Hilary
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Tomorrow's Visit to Maui
August 19
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by
August 18
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Hawaii Disaster Declaration
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea
- Remarks by President Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan in Joint Press Conference | Camp David, Maryland
- Remarks by President Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Trilateral Meeting | Camp David, Maryland
- Fact Sheet: The Trilateral Leaders' Summit at Camp David
- Statement: Commitment to Consult
- Statement: Camp David Principles
- Statement: The Spirit of Camp David | Joint Statement of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | Thurmont, MD
- Proclamation on National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Joint Task Force 5-0 Dual Status Commander Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan Off-Camera, On-the-Record Press Briefing With Updates on DoD's Ongoing Response to Maui Wildfires
- Article: Joint Task Force 5-0 Brings DOD Capabilities to FEMA-led Response in Maui
- Article: DOD, FEMA Fully Engaged in Maui Recovery and Assistance Efforts
- Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on United States Trilateral Summit with Japan and the Republic of Korea
- Article: Japan, South Korea, U.S. Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Defense and Japan Ministry of Defense Press Release on the Commencement of Glide Phase Interceptor Cooperative Development
- Article: Europe/Africa Air Force Chief Cites Lessons From War in Ukraine
- Press Release: Honorable Mara Karlin Concludes Visit to Djibouti
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
- Contracts for August 18, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, August 21, 2023
Europe
- August 20: Statement | Hungary's National Day
- August 18: Statement | Lifting of Defense Trade Restrictions on the Republic of Cyprus for Fiscal Year 2024
- August 18: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer Travels to Stockholm and Brussels
Asia-Pacific
- August 19: Readout | U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Meeting on Women's Economic Empowerment
- August 19: Statement | U.S.-Philippines Energy Policy Dialogue
Africa
- August 19: Statement | Arrival of Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon to Niger
Western Hemisphere
- August 19: Statement | Promoting Accountability for the Ortega-Murillo Regime for Restricting Freedoms
Other Matters
- August 19: Statement | On the Occasion of World Humanitarian Day
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on World Humanitarian Day
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Humanitarian Day
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Lab Owner Sentenced for $463M Genetic Testing Scheme
- Press Release: Man Convicted of Submitting False Statements to COVID-19 Relief Program
- Press Release: Owners of Mental Health Counseling Services Company Plead Guilty to Employment Tax Crime
- Press Release: Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement During Hurricane Hilary
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Extends and Redesignates Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Extends and Redesignates Temporary Protected Status for Sudan
- CBP Press Release: CBP Releases July 2023 Monthly Update (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: U.S. Customs and Border Protection's San Diego Field Office seizes over $22 million worth of narcotics in July (California)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers stop spider monkey smuggling attempt at Calexico port of entry (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Indonesia and India
- Statement from USTR Spokesperson Sam Michel (re: MEX)
- Readout: United States and Taiwan Hold Second Negotiating Round for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Department of Commerce Issues Final Determination of Circumvention Inquiries of Solar Cells and Modules from China
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Activates Disaster Reporting for Tropical Storm Hilary
- Press Release: Emergency Communications Procedures for Tropical Storm Hilary
- Press Release: FCC Assistance for Tropical Storm Hilary Emergencies Available 24/7
- Press Release: Priority Telecom Services Reminder Due to Tropical Storm Hilary
- Press Release: FCC Reminder to California Debris Removal and Utility Repair Teams
- Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report - Aug. 20, 2023
- Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report - Aug. 19, 2023
- Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report - Aug. 18, 2023
- Press Release: Chairwoman Commits FCC to Supporting Hawaii Wildfire Recovery
- Press Release: FCC Retains Industry Traceback Group for Robocall Consortium
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: Advancing Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation: DFC, JBIC, and Korea Eximbank Sign MOU to Collaborate on Infrastructure Investments
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Torres Small Visits Texas to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Support for Producers and Communities
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Hosted 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting
- Press Release: DOE Announces $70 Million in Research Training Opportunities for Students and Faculty from Historically Underrepresented Institutions
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA fines Suncor for chemical accident prevention and reporting violations
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Federal inspectors find Dixon Ticonderoga again failed to protect employees from unguarded machines during investigation of amputation injury
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 18, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Federal Housing Agencies Issue Reminder of Mortgage Assistance for Those Impacted by the Maui Wildfires
- Press Release: HUD Approves Changes to Housing Choice Voucher Program to Accelerate Homelessness Solutions in Los Angeles
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Trauma-Informed Care | Challenges to Developing and Implementing Performance Partnership Pilots to Serve Children
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3874, Veterans Education Assistance Improvement Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 4461, Modernization of Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Benefit Questionnaires Act
