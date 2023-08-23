This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

4:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Reno, Nevada

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

11:40 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Reno, Nevada, en route to Maui, Hawaii

5:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Maui, Hawaii

11:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Maui, Hawaii en route to Reno, Nevada

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:25 a.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN depart Los Angeles, California, en route to Washington, D.C.

7:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN arrive at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Maui, Hawaii

Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 18-20, 2023

The White House

August 20

Statement from President Joe Biden on Tropical Storm Hilary

Statement from President Joe Biden on Tomorrow's Visit to Maui

August 19

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by

August 18

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Hawaii Disaster Declaration

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea

Remarks by President Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan in Joint Press Conference | Camp David, Maryland

Remarks by President Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan Before Trilateral Meeting | Camp David, Maryland

Fact Sheet: The Trilateral Leaders' Summit at Camp David

Statement: Commitment to Consult

Statement: Camp David Principles

Statement: The Spirit of Camp David | Joint Statement of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States

Transcript: Press Gaggle by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | Thurmont, MD

Proclamation on National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Joint Task Force 5-0 Dual Status Commander Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan Off-Camera, On-the-Record Press Briefing With Updates on DoD's Ongoing Response to Maui Wildfires

Article: Joint Task Force 5-0 Brings DOD Capabilities to FEMA-led Response in Maui

Article: DOD, FEMA Fully Engaged in Maui Recovery and Assistance Efforts

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on United States Trilateral Summit with Japan and the Republic of Korea

Article: Japan, South Korea, U.S. Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Defense and Japan Ministry of Defense Press Release on the Commencement of Glide Phase Interceptor Cooperative Development

Article: Europe/Africa Air Force Chief Cites Lessons From War in Ukraine

Press Release: Honorable Mara Karlin Concludes Visit to Djibouti

Press Release: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Contracts for August 18, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, August 21, 2023

Europe

August 20: Statement | Hungary's National Day

August 18: Statement | Lifting of Defense Trade Restrictions on the Republic of Cyprus for Fiscal Year 2024

August 18: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer Travels to Stockholm and Brussels

Asia-Pacific

August 19: Readout | U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Meeting on Women's Economic Empowerment

August 19: Statement | U.S.-Philippines Energy Policy Dialogue

Africa

August 19: Statement | Arrival of Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon to Niger

Western Hemisphere

August 19: Statement | Promoting Accountability for the Ortega-Murillo Regime for Restricting Freedoms

Other Matters

August 19: Statement | On the Occasion of World Humanitarian Day

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on World Humanitarian Day

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Humanitarian Day

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Lab Owner Sentenced for $463M Genetic Testing Scheme

Press Release: Man Convicted of Submitting False Statements to COVID-19 Relief Program

Press Release: Owners of Mental Health Counseling Services Company Plead Guilty to Employment Tax Crime

Press Release: Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement During Hurricane Hilary

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Extends and Redesignates Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Extends and Redesignates Temporary Protected Status for Sudan

CBP Press Release: CBP Releases July 2023 Monthly Update (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: U.S. Customs and Border Protection's San Diego Field Office seizes over $22 million worth of narcotics in July (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers stop spider monkey smuggling attempt at Calexico port of entry (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Indonesia and India

Statement from USTR Spokesperson Sam Michel (re: MEX)

Readout: United States and Taiwan Hold Second Negotiating Round for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Department of Commerce Issues Final Determination of Circumvention Inquiries of Solar Cells and Modules from China

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: Advancing Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation: DFC, JBIC, and Korea Eximbank Sign MOU to Collaborate on Infrastructure Investments

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Torres Small Visits Texas to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Support for Producers and Communities

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Hosted 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting

Press Release: DOE Announces $70 Million in Research Training Opportunities for Students and Faculty from Historically Underrepresented Institutions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA fines Suncor for chemical accident prevention and reporting violations

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Federal inspectors find Dixon Ticonderoga again failed to protect employees from unguarded machines during investigation of amputation injury

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 18, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Federal Housing Agencies Issue Reminder of Mortgage Assistance for Those Impacted by the Maui Wildfires

Press Release: HUD Approves Changes to Housing Choice Voucher Program to Accelerate Homelessness Solutions in Los Angeles

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Trauma-Informed Care | Challenges to Developing and Implementing Performance Partnership Pilots to Serve Children

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3874, Veterans Education Assistance Improvement Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4461, Modernization of Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Benefit Questionnaires Act

