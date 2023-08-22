On June 15, 2023, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) released final solicitations for the six groups of One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contracts for complex professional and engineering services. The contracts combine the services procured under the legacy OASIS contract and other contracts into a single program expected to total more than $60 billion over its 10-year lifespan. Questions on the final solicitations were due on July 14, and proposals are currently due on or before September 13.

Wiley is closely monitoring the OASIS+ procurement and will be sharing insight and analysis of key aspects of the RFPs over the coming weeks and months through a series of alerts, articles, podcasts, and webinars. We will address, among other things:

How GSA has incorporated lessons learned from other large government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs);

Significant RFP provisions addressing size status, teaming structures, experience references, and pricing;

Notable contract terms concerning mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and novation requests, on-ramping, business systems and certifications, and limitations on subcontracting; and

The potential impact of RFP amendments, protests, and other developments on the procurement.

