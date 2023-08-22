This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

11:25 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Avoca, Pennsylvania

12:35 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Avoca, Pennsylvania

12:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT privately pays respects to former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey in advance of a viewing | St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, Pennsylvania

2:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Avoca, Pennsylvania, en route to Hagerstown, Maryland

3:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Hagerstown, Maryland, en route to Camp David

3:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and The Second Gentleman are in Los Angles, California, and have no public events scheduled.

Recap of Wednesday, August 15, 2023

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Campaign Reception

Statement by Vice President Harris on 5th Circuit Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, FEMA Administrator Criswell, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation Podesta, and Domestic Policy Advisor Tanden

Fact Sheet: One Year In, President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is Driving Historic Climate Action and Investing in America to Create Good Paying Jobs and Reduce Costs

Blog: The Economics of Public Investment Crowding in Private Investment

Readout of White House Roundtable on Protecting Americans from Harmful Data Broker Practices

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the President and First Lady Traveling to Hawaii

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Military Lends Support in Maui Wildfire Aftermath

Article: Marines, Sailors Showcase Capabilities During Massive Exercise

Contracts for August 16, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 17, 2023

Europe, Russia

August 16: Statement | Sanctioning Entities Connected to Russia-DPRK Arms Dealer

Asia-Pacific

August 16: Advisory | Ambassador Fick's Travel to India and Sri Lanka

Middle East

August 16: Statement | Counter Terrorism Designations of One Hizballah Affiliated Entity and Its Leader

Africa

August 16: Statement | Threats to Peace and Security in Mali

August 16: Statement | Designation of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Public Officials for Significant Corruption

Department Press Briefings

August 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

August 16: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Major General Matthew?McFarlane, Commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Nadi, Fiji

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

UN Security Council Press Statement on the August 13 Terrorist Attack in Shiraz, Iran

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Armenia and Azerbaijan

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

DNI Haines Statement on Welcoming Dr. John Ballard as President of the National Intelligence University

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Entities Tied to Arms Deals Between North Korea and Russia

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Lebanese Entity and Leader for Providing Support to Hizballah

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; North Korea Designations

Press Release: New U.S. Department of the Treasury Analysis Shows Inflation Reduction Act Achieving Key Goal of Driving Investment to Underserved Communities

Press Release: Inflation Reduction Act 1-Year Report Card | IRS Delivers Dramatically Improved 2023 Filing Season Service, Modernizes Technology, Pursues High-Income Individuals Evading Taxes

Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, and Construction Specialties Inc.

The Federal Reserve

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, July 25-26, 2023

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Press Release: Two Pinterest Directors Resign from Nextdoor Board of Directors in Response to Justice Department's Ongoing Enforcement Efforts Against Interlocking Directorates

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material of Approximately 72 Victims

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement in the Aftermath of the Wildfires in Hawaii

Press Release: Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley to Advise Department of Homeland Security

CBP Press Release: Memphis CBP, HSI Repatriates Precious Cultural Artifacts to Mexico (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from USTR Spokesperson Sam Michel on Today's WTO Panel Ruling (re: PRC Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs challenge)

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Investments in Domestic Production of Electronics Equipment used in High-Speed Internet Networks

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Polyester Staple Fiber from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Acts to Prevent Interlocking Directorate Arrangement, Anticompetitive Information Exchange in EQT, Quantum Energy Deal

Press Release: FTC Sending Refunds to Consumers who Invested in Deceptive Sanctuary Belize Real Estate Development Scheme Operated by Repeat Offender Andris Pukke

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report - Aug. 16, 2023

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: Larry Sacks Named DFC's New Chief Development Officer???

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Fact Sheet: Marking One Year of the Inflation Reduction Act

Department of Energy (DOE)

Joint Statement on Accelerating Methane Mitigation from the LNG Value Chain

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Leads U.S. Delegation for Inauguration of Paraguay President Peña

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Marks One Year of Progress Under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

Press Release: EPA Issues Next Test Order Under National Testing Strategy for PFAS Used in Chemical Manufacturing

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: MARAD Designates Two New Marine Highway Routes

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches Apprentice Trailblazer initiative to promote, expand Registered Apprenticeships, increase youth employment

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation into worker's fatal injury finds Arkansas timberland, sawmill operator exposed workers in Bearden to safety hazards

Press Release: Federal inspectors again find Pennsylvania contractor exposing employees to potentially deadly fall hazards, propose $328K in penalties

Press Release: Federal judge issues preliminary injunction removing fiduciaries of Chicago-area employee benefit plan alleged to have misappropriated more than $2.8M

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $314K in back wages, damages from nursing care service provider that denied overtime to 91 Mississippi workers

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on Fifth Circuit Mifepristone Ruling

Press Release: On the First Anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, Millions of Medicare Enrollees See Savings on Health Care Costs

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Waiver Package to Help Hawaii Communities Recover from Fires

Government Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA releases FY 2024 CONUS per diem rates for federal travelers

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Report: Estimates of the Cost of Federal Credit Programs in 2024

Cost Estimate: S. 1332, Recognizing the Role of Direct Support Professionals Act

Cost Estimate: S. 2006, Safeguarding Tunisian Democracy Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 2219, PUMP Technical Correction Act

Cost Estimate: S. 2251, Cybersecurity Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 2293, AI Leadership To Enable Accountable Deployment Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 2717, Hershel "Woody" Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act

