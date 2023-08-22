This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
11:25 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Avoca, Pennsylvania
12:35 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Avoca, Pennsylvania
12:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT privately pays respects to former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey in advance of a viewing | St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, Pennsylvania
2:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Avoca, Pennsylvania, en route to Hagerstown, Maryland
3:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Hagerstown, Maryland, en route to Camp David
3:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Camp David
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President and The Second Gentleman are in Los Angles, California, and have no public events scheduled.
Recap of Wednesday, August 15, 2023
The White House
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Campaign Reception
- Statement by Vice President Harris on 5th Circuit Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
- Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, FEMA Administrator Criswell, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation Podesta, and Domestic Policy Advisor Tanden
- Fact Sheet: One Year In, President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is Driving Historic Climate Action and Investing in America to Create Good Paying Jobs and Reduce Costs
- Blog: The Economics of Public Investment Crowding in Private Investment
- Readout of White House Roundtable on Protecting Americans from Harmful Data Broker Practices
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the President and First Lady Traveling to Hawaii
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Military Lends Support in Maui Wildfire Aftermath
- Article: Marines, Sailors Showcase Capabilities During Massive Exercise
- Contracts for August 16, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 17, 2023
Europe, Russia
- August 16: Statement | Sanctioning Entities Connected to Russia-DPRK Arms Dealer
Asia-Pacific
- August 16: Advisory | Ambassador Fick's Travel to India and Sri Lanka
Middle East
- August 16: Statement | Counter Terrorism Designations of One Hizballah Affiliated Entity and Its Leader
Africa
- August 16: Statement | Threats to Peace and Security in Mali
- August 16: Statement | Designation of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Public Officials for Significant Corruption
Department Press Briefings
- August 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- August 16: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Major General Matthew?McFarlane, Commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Nadi, Fiji
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- UN Security Council Press Statement on the August 13 Terrorist Attack in Shiraz, Iran
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Armenia and Azerbaijan
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- DNI Haines Statement on Welcoming Dr. John Ballard as President of the National Intelligence University
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Entities Tied to Arms Deals Between North Korea and Russia
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Lebanese Entity and Leader for Providing Support to Hizballah
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations; North Korea Designations
- Press Release: New U.S. Department of the Treasury Analysis Shows Inflation Reduction Act Achieving Key Goal of Driving Investment to Underserved Communities
- Press Release: Inflation Reduction Act 1-Year Report Card | IRS Delivers Dramatically Improved 2023 Filing Season Service, Modernizes Technology, Pursues High-Income Individuals Evading Taxes
- Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, and Construction Specialties Inc.
The Federal Reserve
- Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, July 25-26, 2023
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Two Pinterest Directors Resign from Nextdoor Board of Directors in Response to Justice Department's Ongoing Enforcement Efforts Against Interlocking Directorates
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material of Approximately 72 Victims
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on Safety and Enforcement in the Aftermath of the Wildfires in Hawaii
- Press Release: Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley to Advise Department of Homeland Security
- CBP Press Release: Memphis CBP, HSI Repatriates Precious Cultural Artifacts to Mexico (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from USTR Spokesperson Sam Michel on Today's WTO Panel Ruling (re: PRC Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs challenge)
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Investments in Domestic Production of Electronics Equipment used in High-Speed Internet Networks
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Polyester Staple Fiber from China
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Acts to Prevent Interlocking Directorate Arrangement, Anticompetitive Information Exchange in EQT, Quantum Energy Deal
- Press Release: FTC Sending Refunds to Consumers who Invested in Deceptive Sanctuary Belize Real Estate Development Scheme Operated by Repeat Offender Andris Pukke
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report - Aug. 16, 2023
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: Larry Sacks Named DFC's New Chief Development Officer???
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Fact Sheet: Marking One Year of the Inflation Reduction Act
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Joint Statement on Accelerating Methane Mitigation from the LNG Value Chain
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Leads U.S. Delegation for Inauguration of Paraguay President Peña
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Marks One Year of Progress Under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
- Press Release: EPA Issues Next Test Order Under National Testing Strategy for PFAS Used in Chemical Manufacturing
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: MARAD Designates Two New Marine Highway Routes
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches Apprentice Trailblazer initiative to promote, expand Registered Apprenticeships, increase youth employment
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation into worker's fatal injury finds Arkansas timberland, sawmill operator exposed workers in Bearden to safety hazards
- Press Release: Federal inspectors again find Pennsylvania contractor exposing employees to potentially deadly fall hazards, propose $328K in penalties
- Press Release: Federal judge issues preliminary injunction removing fiduciaries of Chicago-area employee benefit plan alleged to have misappropriated more than $2.8M
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $314K in back wages, damages from nursing care service provider that denied overtime to 91 Mississippi workers
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Issues Statement on Fifth Circuit Mifepristone Ruling
- Press Release: On the First Anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, Millions of Medicare Enrollees See Savings on Health Care Costs
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Waiver Package to Help Hawaii Communities Recover from Fires
Government Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA releases FY 2024 CONUS per diem rates for federal travelers
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Report: Estimates of the Cost of Federal Credit Programs in 2024
- Cost Estimate: S. 1332, Recognizing the Role of Direct Support Professionals Act
- Cost Estimate: S. 2006, Safeguarding Tunisian Democracy Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 2219, PUMP Technical Correction Act
- Cost Estimate: S. 2251, Cybersecurity Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 2293, AI Leadership To Enable Accountable Deployment Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2717, Hershel "Woody" Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act
