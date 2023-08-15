Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, hosts Christian Curran and Rob Sneckenberg discuss the latest Court of Federal Claims decision disagreeing with a Government Accountability Office key personnel ruling, as well as what it means for contractors going forward.

Listen: Crowell.com | PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.