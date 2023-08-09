This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

9:55 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart New Castle, Delaware, en route to Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews

10:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House

1:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Houston Astros to the White House to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory; The Second Gentleman attends | East Room

6:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Grand Canyon Village, Arizona

9:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Grand Canyon Village, Arizona

Looking Ahead: The President will be in Arizona on Tuesday, August 8. On Wednesday, August 9, the President travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico. On Thursday, August 10, the President travels to Salt Lake City, Utah. The President will spend Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Looking Ahead: On August 8, the Vice President travels to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's investments in infrastructure and announce a major initiative for workers. On August 11, the Vice President travels to Chicago, Illinois, to participate in a moderate conversation at Gun Sense University, Everytown for Gun Safety's Annual Conference. On August 12, the Vice President travels to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, to deliver remarks at campaign receptions.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 31-August 6, 2023

The White House

Friday, August 4

Statement from President Joe Biden on July Employment Report

Remarks by Vice President Harris Highlighting the Impacts of Bidenomics and Announcing Increasing Support for Small Businesses

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris to Announce Support to Help Historically Underserved Entrepreneurs Tap into Bidenomics-Fueled Small Business Boom

Proclamation on National Health Center Week, 2023

Thursday, August 3

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Efforts to Invest in High-Speed Internet, Boost Domestic Manufacturing, and Create Jobs

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration High-Speed Internet Investments Spur Made-in-America Manufacturing Boom

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Campaign Reception

Statement from President Biden on the Occasion of Niger's Independence Day

Wednesday, August 2

Joint Statement on the Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership between the United States of America and Mongolia

Readout of Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer's Travel to Gabon and Nigeria

Fact Sheet: Bidenomics at Work in 79 Metro Areas with Record Low Unemployment Rates

Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai of Mongolia

Tuesday, August 1

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Recent Decision by Fitch Ratings

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the African Methodist Episcopal Women's Missionary Convention

Monday, July 31

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board's Review of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, Unleashing America's Cyber Talent

Department of Defense (DOD)

August 4

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Poland's Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at a Ceremony for the Chief of Staff of the Army's Relinquishment of Responsibility and the Sergeant Major of the Army's Change of Responsibility (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Praises Outgoing Army Chief of Staff

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie's Visit to Israel

Press Release: Department of Defense Enters an Agreement to Strengthen the U.S. Supply Chain for Essential Turbine Engine

Article: Space Plays Larger Role in U.S. Southern Command's Mission

Article: Tomb Guard Braves Storm

Article: U.S., Australian Air Force Units Emphasize Interoperability

Article: Five Korean War 'Firsts' Had Lasting Impacts

Contracts for August 4, 2023

August 3

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III & Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks' Meeting With the Defense Business Board

Press Release: CIO Signs 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy Implementation Plan

Publication: 2023-2027 Cyber Workforce Strategy Implementation Plan

Transcript: Senior DOD Leaders Host On-the-Record Media Roundtable on the Availability of Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts for Service Members

Publication: Availability of Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts for Service Members

Article: New Benefit Gives Military Families More Flexibility in Paying for Dependent Care

Article: Troops From 3 Nations Make Amphibious Landing in Australia

Article: Marine Corps Parachute Rigger Stresses Safety, Readiness

Article: Marine Corps Veteran Makes Australia Home

August 2

Article: Austin, Morgan Freeman Discuss Upcoming Documentary

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, August 7, 2023

Africa

August 1: Readout |Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

August 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with African Union Commission Chairperson Faki About the Attempted Takeover in Niger

August 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerien President Bazoum

August 2: Travel Advisory | Niger: Travel Advisory Raised to Level 4 – Do Not Travel

August 2: Statement | Ordered Departure of Non-Emergency U.S. Government Personnel from U.S. Embassy Niamey (Niger)

August 4: Statement | Foreign Assistance Programs and Events in Niger

August 4: Statement | Statement on Atrocities in Darfur, Sudan

August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

August 1: Statement | Joint Statement on Working Group on African and Global Issues

August 2: Remarks | Secretary Blinken's Remarks at the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit for Young African Leaders

August 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of the U.S. Embassy Bombings in Kenya and Tanzania

August 1: Advisory | LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Stern's Travel to Mauritius and South Africa

August 1: Statement | New PEPFAR Initiative: Safe Births, Healthy Babies

August 1: Statement | Benin National Day

Asia-Pacific

July 31: Readout | Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Senior Director Sarah Beran's Meeting with the People's Republic of China (PRC) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General of the North American and Oceanian Affairs Department Yang Tao

July 31: Statement | Burma Military Regime's Ongoing State of Emergency

August 4: Statement | Transactions with Sanctioned Burmese Banks Must Be Wound Down by August 5, 2023

August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene

August 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Signing Ceremony with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene

August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut

August 5: Statement | U.S. Support for the Philippines in the South China Sea

August 5: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Littlejohn's Travel to Seattle for APEC SOM3

July 31: Statement | Designating Leaders and Financial Facilitators of ISIS and al-Qa'ida Cells in Maldives

July 31: Statement | Republic of Vanuatu National Day

August 1: Advisory | Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Rao Gupta Travels to India

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

August 4: Statement | Launch of Negotiations on U.S.-Ukrainian Bilateral Security Commitments

August 4: Statement | Conviction and Sentencing of Aleksey Navalny on Additional Politically Motivated Charges (RUS)

July 31: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Bosnia and Herzegovina Officials Who Undermined Dayton Peace Accord

August 1: Statement | Switzerland's National Day

Middle East, Near East

July 31: Readout | Meeting of U.S. Officials with Taliban Representatives

August 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

August 3: Statement | The 9th Anniversary of the Yezidi Genocide

August 4: Statement | Third Anniversary of the Beirut Port Explosion

August 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Western Hemisphere

August 1: Statement | Kenya Considering Leading a Multinational Force in Haiti

August 4: Transcript | Special Online Briefing: Barbara A. Feinstein Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti

August 6: Statement | Bolivia National Day

August 6: Statement | Jamaica National Day

Food Security

August 3: Remarks | Secretary Blinken's Opening Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate On Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity

August 3: Remarks | Secretary Blinken Intervention at a United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity

August 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken After the UN Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity

August 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Roundtable on Food Security and the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils

August 3: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing On Food Security In Africa

August 4: Transcript | Special Online Briefing: Dr. Cary Fowler Special Envoy for Global Food Security And Ambassador James O'Brien Head of the State Department's Sanctions Office

Nuclear Weapon States

July 31: Statement | The United States Reaffirms Commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

August 4: Statement | Nuclear Weapon States Working-Level Experts Meeting on Strategic Risk Reduction

Atrocity Prevention

August 2: Statement | Submission to Congress of the 2023 Elie Wiesel Act Report

August 2: Statement | 79th Anniversary of Roma Murder at Auschwitz-Birkenau

Department Press Briefings, Other Matters

July 31: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

August 1: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

August 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

August 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC Good Morning America

August 1: Statement | Launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy

August 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy

August 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Honor Global Anti-Racism Champions Awardees at the State Department

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

August 4

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation

August 3

Readout: Administrator Power Meets with Mongolia Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene

Press Release: The United States Announces Nearly $13 Million to Advance a Prosperous, Secure, and Resilient Mongolia

Press Release: United States Provides Nearly $48 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Address Ongoing Humanitarian Emergency in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Press Release: The United States Announces Additional Support for Countries Facing Severe Food Insecurity

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Vodafone Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Joakim Reiter

August 2

Press Release: USAID Releases First-Ever LGBTQI+ Inclusive Development Policy

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

August 4

Press Release: ICYMI | Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Highlights Combatting Food Insecurity During First Week of UN Security Council Presidency

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Kristen Saloomey of Al Jazeera (Niger)

August 3

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with the SRSG on Sexual Violence in Conflict

Presidential Statement from the UN Security Council Puts Conflict-Induced Food Insecurity and Famine at the Center of its Agenda

Press Release: Ninety-One Countries Sign U.S.-Led Joint Communiqué Condemning the Use of Food as a Weapon of War

Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken after the UN Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Security

Remarks: Secretary Antony J. Blinken Intervention at a United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity

August 1

Press Release: Planned Program of Work for the United States Presidency of the United Nations Security Council during the Month of August

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference on the August Planned Program of Work and the U.S. Presidency of the UN Security Council

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Leila Fadel of NPR's "Morning Edition"

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Lawrence O'Donnell of MSNBC

July 31

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing Called by Russia on Threats to International Peace and Security

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Virtual New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the U.S. Presidency of the UN Security Council

Remarks by a Senior Administration Official During a Telephonic Background Briefing on the U.S. Presidency of the United Nations Security Council

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

August 1

Press Release: IARPA Launches Ambitious Effort to Track Micro Space Debris

Department of the Treasury

August 4

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of Indonesia Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

Readout: U.S. – Mexico Strategic Dialogue on Illicit Finance

Press Release: Vice President Harris, Treasury Department Announce Over $175 Million to Support Small Businesses as Part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America Agenda

Advisory: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson to Travel to Kentucky

Guidance: Publication of Mali Sanctions Regulations

August 3

Remarks on the Price Cap on Russian Oil by Eric Van Nostrand, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations Updates and Designation Removal; Global Magnitsky Designation Removal

August 2

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Inflation Reduction Act, Progress on Modernizing IRS

Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee August 1, 2023

Quarterly Refunding Statement of Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Josh Frost

Press Release: IRS Launches Paperless Processing Initiative

August 1

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen

Remarks by Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg at a Banking Roundtable in Bogota, Colombia

July 31

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations and Designation Update; Balkans-related Designations

The Federal Reserve

August 5

Brief Remarks by Governor Bowman on the Economy and Monetary Policy

August 2

Press Release: Jeffrey R. Schmid named tenth president and CEO of the Kansas City Fed

August 1

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board releases results of survey of senior financial officers at banks about their strategies and practices for managing reserve balances

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

August 4

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $104 Million to Seven Whistleblowers

August 3

Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief to Halt Utah-Based Company's Crypto Asset Fraud Scheme Involving 18 Defendants

August 2

Press Release: SEC Charges Florida Investment Adviser a Second Time for Insider Trading

August 1

Press Release: SEC Charges New Jersey-Based ETF Manager for Fraudulent Conduct and Bars Founder

July 31

Press Release: SEC Charges Hex Founder Richard Heart with Misappropriating Millions of Dollars of Investor Funds from Unregistered Crypto Asset Securities Offerings that Raised more than $1 Billion

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

August 4

Press Release: Four MS-13 Gang Members Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder

Press Release: Foreign National Charged for Visa Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Jamaican National Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charge in Connection with Fraudulent Lottery Scheme that Targeted Elderly Americans

Press Release: Former Media Producer Sentenced for Extortion and Obstruction of Justice

Press Release: Doctor Convicted for COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Mississippi Landman Sentenced to Prison for Submitting False Corporate Tax Return

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland regarding the 58th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

August 3

Press Release: Two U.S. Navy Servicemembers Arrested for Transmitting Military Information to the People's Republic of China

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks on U.S. Navy Servicemembers Arrested for Transmitting Military Information to the People's Republic of China

Press Release: Bureau of Prisons Employee Charged with Violating the Civil Rights of an Inmate Resulting in Death

Press Release: Six Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing and Abusing Two Black Men

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks Announcing Six Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing and Abusing Two Black Men

Press Release: South Carolina Return Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud

August 2

Readout of ENRD Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kate Konschnik at APEC 2023 Meeting on Combating Illegal Logging and Associated Trade

Press Release: Twelve Defendants Charged for Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Heroin, Cocaine, and Other Drugs

Press Release: Four Extradited Defendants Plead Guilty to Participating in Deadly International Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Press Release: Two New York Men Sentenced for Operating Mass Mailing Fraud Scheme Targeting Elderly and Vulnerable Victims

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Miami-Based Manufacturer to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Jury Recommends Sentence of Death for Pennsylvania Man Convicted for Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting

Press Release: Missouri Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Islamic Center

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Final Resolution of Language Access Civil Rights Matter in Fort Bend County, Texas

Press Release: Justice Officials Participate in 2023 National Night Out

August 1

Press Release: Operation Cross Country XIII Leads to Identification/Location of Adolescent Victims

Press Release: California Truck Parts Manufacturer Sinister Diesel Agrees to Pay $1 Million After Pleading Guilty to Conspiracy and for Manufacturing and Selling Illegal Defeat Devices

Press Release: Clinical Laboratory and Its Owner Agree to Pay an Additional $5.7 Million to Resolve Outstanding Judgement for Billing Medicare for Inflated Mileage-Based Lab Technician Travel Allowance Fees

July 31

Press Release: New Jersey Tax Preparer Arrested for Fraudulently Seeking Over $124 Million in COVID-19 Employment Tax Credits

Press Release: Martin's Point Health Care Inc. to Pay $22,485,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Virginia Veterinary Technician Sentenced for Dogfighting and Promoting Animal Fighting Ventures

Press Release: Florida Companies Ordered to Pay $7.6 Million in Redress and Penalties in Connection with Marketing of "Smoke Away" Smoking Cessation Products

Press Release: Florida Companies Ordered to Pay $7.6 Million in Redress and Penalties in Connection with Marketing of "Smoke Away" Smoking Cessation Products

Press Release: Operators of Florida Labor Staffing Companies Sentenced to Prison for Tax and Immigration Charges

Press Release: Justice Department Sues Alabama Department of Transportation for Disability Discrimination in Hiring

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

August 4

CBP Press Release: Big Bend Sector border patrol agents seize weapons and more (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize rooster blades at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Calexico CBP officers discover methamphetamine concealed in vehicle's flooring and seats (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP Seizes 113 Pounds of MDMA at Blue Water Bridge (Michigan)

August 3

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine at the Santa Teresa port of entry (New Mexico)

August 2

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Agents apprehend suspect in connection with a homicide investigation (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers arrest woman attempting to smuggle three children at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Apprehends 16 Undocumented Migrants that Landed in a Yola in Northern (Puerto Rico)

August 1

Press Release: DHS Issues Guidance for Stateless Noncitizens in the United States

Press Release: DHS Announces Two Additional PRC-Based Companies as a Result of Forced Labor Enforcement

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $300K at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers in Louisville Intercept 130 Designer Watches Worth $4.24 Million (Kentucky)

July 31

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Elevates Law Enforcement Office to the Office of the Secretary

Press Release: DHS S&T Awards $9M in Scientific Leadership Award Grants to Eight Minority Serving Institutions

CBP Press Release: Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for sexual offense (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol holds Change of Command Ceremony (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Luxury Jewelry, Handbags, Watches & More Worth almost $800K Intercepted by CBP Officers at Chicago's International Mail Facility (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

August 1

Press Release: Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force Publishes Updated Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Strategy

July 31

Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Plan to Remediate Denials of Rights at Draxton Facility

Department of Commerce

August 4

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Competition Winners for the Minority Business Development Agency's Capital Readiness Program

August 3

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Onshoring of Broadband Electronics Equipment

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

August 3

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Seamless Carbon and Alloy Steel Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe from Germany

August 1

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Vaporizer Devices, Cartridges Used Therewith, and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

August 4

Press Release: FTC and DOJ Extend Public Comment Period by 30 Days on Proposed Changes to HSR Form

August 1

Statement Regarding Termination of CooperCompanies' Attempted Acquisition of Cook Medical's Reproductive Health Business

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

August 4

Report and Order: FCC Acts to Provide Subsidy for Consumers in Certain High-Cost Areas

Notice of Inquiry: FCC Launches Technical Inquiry Into Spectrum Usage Data (re: AI)

August 3

Forfeiture Order: FCC Assesses Nearly $300M Forfeiture for Unlawful Robocalls

Press Release: FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Oct. 4, 2023

August 1

Press Release: FCC Notifies Carriers of Repeated Illegal Robocaller

Sunshine: Deletion of Item from August 3, 2023 Open Meeting

July 31

Remarks by Chair Rosenworcel to Secure Internet Routing Workshop

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

August 2

Press Release: CFPB Sues USASF Servicing for Illegally Disabling Vehicles and for Improper Double-Billing Practices

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Readout: DFC CEO Nathan Travels to Ecuador, DFC's Largest Market in the Western Hemisphere

Department of Energy (DOE)

August 4

Readout of Secretary Granholm's Recent Visit to Puerto Rico

Press Release: DOE Awards $135 Million For Groundbreaking Research By 93 Early Career Scientists

August 3

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $34 Million For States and Tribal Nations to Strengthen the Electric Grid

August 1

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches Rebate Programs for Transformers and Critical Industrial Equipment

July 31

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces Over $450 Million to Increase Access to Rooftop Solar Power for Puerto Rico Residents

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests over $7 Million to Improve the Resilience of Puerto Rico's Electric Grid

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: July/August 2023 Highlights | FERC insight | Volume 7

Department of the Interior (DOI)

August 4

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights President Biden's Investing in America Agenda in Florida and Louisiana

August 3

Press Release: Departments of the Interior and Housing and Urban Development Announce Action to Support More Affordable Housing in Nevada

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases Preliminary Data for 2022 Toxics Release Inventory Reporting Year

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $115 Million in Grants to Cut Harmful Diesel Engine Emissions

Press Release: EPA Advances Asbestos Part 2 Risk Evaluation, Seeks Peer Review on White Paper

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

August 4

Press Release: United States, Mongolia Sign Open-Skies Agreement and Transportation Memorandum

August 3

Press Release: NEW MILESTONE | List of 'Allies in Action' Supporting USDOT's Safety Push Surpasses 100 Members

August 2

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: February 2023 Airline Complaint Data

July 31

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $102.3 Million in Disaster Relief Funding for Transit Agencies Nationwide

Press Release: ICYMI | USDOT Launches New Center Focused on Delivering Infrastructure Projects on Time, on Task, on Budget

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

August 4

Press Release: FAA Outlines Hawaii Air Tour Safety Improvements

July 31

Press Release: FAA Adds Senior Labor Policy Advisor to Support Administrator, Deputy Administrator

Department of Labor (DOL)

August 4

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Su on July jobs report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Wisconsin-based third-party claims administrator for denying medical claims for thousands of participants

August 3

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $500K in back wages, damages for 133 employees of El Paso home healthcare services provider

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains judgment ordering Indiana home care agency to pay $188K in back wages, damages to 83 workers denied overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $350K in back wages, damages after finding Spokane-based supermarket chain denied 602 workers overtime pay

Press Release: Federal inspectors again find ergonomic hazards, inadequate medical care exposing Amazon fulfillment center employees to safety, health risks

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $21K for 23 workers after finding minimum wage, overtime, child labor violations at Montgomery restaurant

Press Release: Federal court sentences South Carolina labor contractor, operators after investigation finds fraud, labor trafficking, abuses of farmworkers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1M to continue to support disaster-relief jobs, training to assist Michigan's opioid crisis response

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces final rule on procedures for identifying, remedying discrimination in federal contracting

August 2

Press Release: Investigation recovers $45K in back wages from fruit company that denied dozens of agricultural workers full wages, transportation and housing

Press Release: Inspection finds Houston steel construction company's history of ignoring employee safety requirements continues

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to offer whistleblower program webinar to educate Southeast stakeholders, workers on federal protections

August 1

Press Release: Court orders removal of Utah company CEO, co-owner as retirement plan fiduciary after investigation finds misuse of $300K

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $114K in back wages, damages from operators of Yuma sports bar who intentionally denied overtime pay to 86 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches 'Power to Pump' campaign on newly expanded workplace protections for nursing mothers

July 31

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative reach agreement with Mexican government to address labor violations at Guanajuato auto parts plant

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds 242 violations in June 2023 during inspections at 18 mines in 12 states, many with history of repeated safety, health issues

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Miami company's safety deficiencies contributed to diver's drowning during dredging work in canal

Department of Education

August 1

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Opens Nearly $100M in Grant Opportunities for HBCUs, TCCUs, and MSIs and Underserved Students

July 31

Press Release: Secretary Cardona Statement on New Chief of Staff for U.S. Department of Education

Health & Human Services (HHS)

August 3

Press Release: New HHS Report Shows National Uninsured Rate Reached All-Time Low in 2023 After Record-Breaking ACA Enrollment Period

Press Release: HHS Launches Innovation Challenge to Prevent Human Trafficking Among Women and Girls

July 31

Press Release: HHS Announces the Formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice and Launch of Long COVID Clinical Trials Through the RECOVER Initiative

Press Release: HHS Awards $2.5 Million to Help Decrease Food Insecurity in Native Communities

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Medicare Dementia Care Model

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

August 4

Press Release: FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Postpartum Depression

Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 4, 2023

August 1

Press Release: FDA Roundup | August 1, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

August 4

Press Release: HUD Publishes Updated Public and Assisted Housing Guidance for Treatment of Solar Programs for Residents to Benefit from President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

August 2

Press Release: HUD Announces Partnership with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) to Address Appraisal Bias and Discrimination

July 31

Press Release: HUD Issues Invitation for Public Housing Agencies to Join Moving to Work Demonstration

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

August 3

Report: Climate Change | State and Local Efforts to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Vehicles

August 2

Report: Unwanted Sexual Behavior | Improved Guidance, Access to Care, and Training Needed to Better Address Victims' Behavioral Health Needs

Report: Private Health Coverage | Information on Farm Bureau Health Plans, Health Care Sharing Ministries, and Fixed Indemnity Plans

Report: Electricity Grid | DOE Could Better Support Industry Efforts to Ensure Adequate Transformer Reserves

August 1

Report: Coast Guard Acquisitions | Offshore Patrol Cutter Program Needs to Mature Technology and Design [Reissued with revisions on Aug. 1, 2023]

Report: K-12 Education | DOD Should Assess Whether Troops-to-Teachers is Meeting Program Goals

July 31

Report: Flood Insurance | FEMA's New Rate-Setting Methodology Improves Actuarial Soundness but Highlights Need for Broader Program Reform

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

August 4

Report: Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on Social Security's Finances | Senate Committee on the Budget

Cost Estimate: H.R. 369, NIST Wildland Fire Communications and Information Dissemination Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4143, National Construction Safety Team Enhancement Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4503, AI Training Expansion Act of 2023

August 3

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4502, Modernizing the Acquisition of Cybersecurity Experts Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 490, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) Certification Act

August 2

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1380, Protecting America's Rock Climbing Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3283, Facilitating DIGITAL Applications Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3343, Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act

Cost Estimate: S. 1466, Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act

Cost Estimate: S. 534, Buffalo Tract Protection Act

August 1

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1553, HALOS Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 2798, CFPB Transparency and Accountability Reform Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 2872, a bill to amend the Permanent Electronic Duck Stamp Act of 2013 to allow the Secretary of the Interior to issue electronic stamps under such Act, and for other purposes

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3208, DHS Cybersecurity On-the-Job Training Program Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 886, Save Our Seas 2.0 Amendments Act

July 31

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1726, Continued Rapid Ohia Death Response Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3293, Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Reviews Act

