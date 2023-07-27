This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRSIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRSIDENT signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi; The Vice President participates

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRSIDENT delivers remarks on expanding access to mental health care | East Room

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Make it Easier to Access In-Network Mental Health Care

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the President's signing of a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi | Indian Treaty Room

White House Press Briefing*

3:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, July 24, 2023

The White House

Statement from President Joe Biden on Shuwanza Goff

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Campaign Reception

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Israel Judicial Reform

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 4368 — Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 4366 — Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Defense Department Expands Child Care in Your Home Program

Press Release: DOD Establishes Assistant Secretaries of Defense in the Office of the Under Secretary for Research and Engineering

Publication: Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Desegregation of the Federal Government and Armed Forces

Article: America Marks 70th Anniversary of End of Korean War

Article: 'We Go Together:' U.S., South Korea Mark 70-Year Alliance

Article: Long Diplomatic Wrangling Finally Led to Korean Armistice 70 Years Ago

Article: U.S. Forces Validate Ship-to-Shore Logistics Capability at Talisman Sabre 23

Article: Keep Moving | Navy Vet, 100, Continues Competitive Running Streak

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oscar Nelson

Contracts for July 24, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Europe, Ukraine, NATO

July 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Odobescu

July 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with OSCE Secretary General Schmid

July 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

July 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Chang

July 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

July 24: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to India

July 24: Fact Sheet | The United States-Tonga Relationship

Africa

July 24: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Malian Officials in Connection with the Wagner Group

Western Hemisphere

July 24: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma Travels to Mexico

Department Press Briefing, Other Matter

July 24: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

July 24: Statement | On the Retirement of Deputy Secretary Sherman

Department of the Treasury

Advisory: Under Secretary Brian Nelson to Travel to Kenya and Somalia

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Malian Officials Facilitating Wagner Group

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces a consent order and a $268.5 million fine with UBS Group AG, of Zurich, Switzerland, for misconduct by Credit Suisse, which UBS subsequently acquired in June 2023

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of the Justice Department's Sexual Abuse Facility Enhancement and Review

Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against the State of Texas for Illegally Placing Floating Buoy Barrier in the Rio Grande

Press Release: Federal Grand Jury Charges Three in Molotov Cocktail Attack Last Year on Planned Parenthood Clinic

Press Release: Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Making Racially-Charged Threats Against Black Residents

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Fact Sheet: Bringing Connectivity to Rural Communities

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Invests in Research, Extension and Education at 1890 Land-grant Universities

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $100 Million to Transform Climate Pollution into Sustainable Products

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Typhoon Recovery, Habitat Investments in Visit to Guam

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy Announce Intent to Fund Efforts to Reduce Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Sector

Press Release: EPA Releases Draft Strategy to Better Protect Endangered Species from Herbicide Use

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $58 million to Reduce Lead in Schools and Childcare Facilities Through Investing in America Agenda

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Texas glass manufacturer earns 'Star' designation for excellence in workplace safety, health management at Waxahachie facility

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Boston dumpling manufacturer that continues to endanger employees, expose them to new, recurring hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $373K in back wages, damages from California staffing agency that denied overtime pay to 23 caregivers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $8.3M in funding to Kentucky to support continued clean up, recovery after recent devastation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards initial $6.6M in funding to support disaster-related jobs, other assistance to Kentucky after devastating storms

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Wisconsin restaurant operator shortchanged more than 100 employees more than $272K in wages

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Strengthens Guidance to Improve Equal Educational Opportunity for Children with Disabilities

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of National Security

Cost Estimate: Preliminary Estimate of Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act Discussion Draft

