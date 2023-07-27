This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRSIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRSIDENT signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi; The Vice President participates
3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRSIDENT delivers remarks on expanding access to mental health care | East Room
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Make it Easier to Access In-Network Mental Health Care
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the President's signing of a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi | Indian Treaty Room
White House Press Briefing*
3:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Monday, July 24, 2023
The White House
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Shuwanza Goff
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Campaign Reception
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Israel Judicial Reform
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 4368 — Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 4366 — Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Defense Department Expands Child Care in Your Home Program
- Press Release: DOD Establishes Assistant Secretaries of Defense in the Office of the Under Secretary for Research and Engineering
- Publication: Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Desegregation of the Federal Government and Armed Forces
- Article: America Marks 70th Anniversary of End of Korean War
- Article: 'We Go Together:' U.S., South Korea Mark 70-Year Alliance
- Article: Long Diplomatic Wrangling Finally Led to Korean Armistice 70 Years Ago
- Article: U.S. Forces Validate Ship-to-Shore Logistics Capability at Talisman Sabre 23
- Article: Keep Moving | Navy Vet, 100, Continues Competitive Running Streak
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oscar Nelson
- Contracts for July 24, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Europe, Ukraine, NATO
- July 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Odobescu
- July 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with OSCE Secretary General Schmid
- July 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid before Their Meeting
Asia-Pacific
- July 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Chang
- July 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari
- July 24: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to India
- July 24: Fact Sheet | The United States-Tonga Relationship
Africa
- July 24: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Malian Officials in Connection with the Wagner Group
Western Hemisphere
- July 24: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Verma Travels to Mexico
Department Press Briefing, Other Matter
- July 24: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- July 24: Statement | On the Retirement of Deputy Secretary Sherman
Department of the Treasury
- Advisory: Under Secretary Brian Nelson to Travel to Kenya and Somalia
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Malian Officials Facilitating Wagner Group
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces a consent order and a $268.5 million fine with UBS Group AG, of Zurich, Switzerland, for misconduct by Credit Suisse, which UBS subsequently acquired in June 2023
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Readout of the Justice Department's Sexual Abuse Facility Enhancement and Review
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Complaint Against the State of Texas for Illegally Placing Floating Buoy Barrier in the Rio Grande
- Press Release: Federal Grand Jury Charges Three in Molotov Cocktail Attack Last Year on Planned Parenthood Clinic
- Press Release: Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Making Racially-Charged Threats Against Black Residents
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: AMO Detect Self-Propelled Semi-Submersible (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: Big Bend Sector warns migrants about heat-related dangers (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Arrests Fugitive Wanted for Rape of Minor (New York)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Cautions Consumers, Merchants about Unsafe School Supplies (Puerto Rico)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Fact Sheet: Bringing Connectivity to Rural Communities
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Invests in Research, Extension and Education at 1890 Land-grant Universities
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $100 Million to Transform Climate Pollution into Sustainable Products
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Typhoon Recovery, Habitat Investments in Visit to Guam
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy Announce Intent to Fund Efforts to Reduce Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Sector
- Press Release: EPA Releases Draft Strategy to Better Protect Endangered Species from Herbicide Use
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $58 million to Reduce Lead in Schools and Childcare Facilities Through Investing in America Agenda
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Texas glass manufacturer earns 'Star' designation for excellence in workplace safety, health management at Waxahachie facility
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Boston dumpling manufacturer that continues to endanger employees, expose them to new, recurring hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $373K in back wages, damages from California staffing agency that denied overtime pay to 23 caregivers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $8.3M in funding to Kentucky to support continued clean up, recovery after recent devastation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards initial $6.6M in funding to support disaster-related jobs, other assistance to Kentucky after devastating storms
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Wisconsin restaurant operator shortchanged more than 100 employees more than $272K in wages
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Strengthens Guidance to Improve Equal Educational Opportunity for Children with Disabilities
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of National Security
- Cost Estimate: Preliminary Estimate of Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act Discussion Draft
