In this podcast, Lauren Hicks and Chris Near discuss updates to the Voluntary Self-Identification of Disability Form, which federal contractors and subcontractors must implement by July 25, 2023. Lauren and Chris, who are both members of the firm's OFCCP Compliance, Government Contracting, and Reporting Practice Group, examine the threshold requirements for completing the form, review the changes to the form made by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), and provide practical tips for implementation and document retention.

To view the podcast please click here.

