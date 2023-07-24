This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
10:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
10:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
11:35 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
12:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a tour of Philly Shipyard
1:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT discusses how his Bidenomics agenda is growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, en route to Joint Base Andrews
3:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
- Fact Sheet: Bidenomics is Boosting Clean Energy Manufacturing for Offshore Wind and Creating Good-Paying American Union Jobs
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:20 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Indianapolis, Indiana
11:55 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Indianapolis International Airport
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers keynote remarks at the Social Action Luncheon during the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Convention | Indiana Convention Center
3:35 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Indianapolis, Indiana, en route to Washington. D.C.
5:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Recap of Wednesday, July 19, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris at Congressional Picnic
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Isaac Herzog of the State of Israel Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting of the White House Competition Council
- Transcript: Background Press Call on the White House Competition Council Announcement
- Fact Sheet: White House Competition Council Announces New Actions to Lower Costs and Marks Second Anniversary of President Biden's Executive Order on Competition
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes on Junk Fees in Rental Housing to Lower Costs for Renters
- Readout of the White House States Convening on Child Care
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Message to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Oklahoma Disaster Declaration
- Statement from Communications Director Liza Acevedo on Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff's Travel to Samoa
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3941 – Schools Not Shelters Act of 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – 19 July
- Press Release: Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Chidi Blyden's Meeting in Washington With Nigerien Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Abdou Sidikou
- Statement by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Marking One Year of the Defense Department's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO)
- Press Release: Chief Digital & Artificial Intelligence Office Celebrates First Year
- Press Release: Initial Readout of the Defense Innovation Board Summer Meeting in Washington, D.C.
- Press Release: Department of Defense Selects 2023 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows to Pursue Vital Basic Research
- Article: PACOM Commander Says U.S. Must Continue Modernization of Strategic Capabilities
- Article: 'Helping Our State': Vermont Guard Responds to Severe Flooding
- Contracts for July 19, 2023
Department of State
Europe
- July 19: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Descôtes
- July 19: Statement | Sanctioning Corrupt Businessman in North Macedonia
Asia-Pacific
- July 19: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry Meets with the People's Republic of China (PRC) Vice President Han Zheng
- July 19: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with John F. Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
Middle East
- July 19: Statement | Israel's Travel Policy Announcement
- July 19: Statement | New and Ongoing U.S.-Israel Cooperation on Science, Technology, and Innovation
- July 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit Before Their Meeting
Western Hemisphere
- July 19: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Brazil
- July 19: Advisory | LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Stern's Travel to Mexico City
United Nations
- July 19: Fact Sheet | Outcomes of the 53rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council
DPB, Other Matters
- July 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing (DPB)
- July 19: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth M. Allen Travels to Los Angeles, CA, and Aspen, CO
- July 19: Statement | Third Annual Transmission of the Section 353 Report to Congress
- July 19: Statement | Wanted: Virtual Student Federal Service Student Interns for 2023-24 Academic Year
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: The United States Provides $15 Million in Additional Assistance for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services Programming in Ukraine
- Press Release: United States Announces Additional $230 Million Investment in Ukraine's Economy and Reconstruction
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Remarks at a UN General Assembly Meeting Following a Veto by Russia on a UN Security Council Resolution on Syria
- Press Release: ICYMI | At Aspen Security Forum, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Highlights U.S. Commitment to the SDGs Ahead of September Summit
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a USCIS Naturalization Ceremony in Los Angeles, California
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Drug Traffickers Operating Across Europe and North America
- Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Targets Corrupt Businessman in North Macedonia
- Sanctions List Updates: Balkans-related Designation; Counter Narcotics Designations; Issuance of Venezuela-related General License
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board announces two enforcement actions against Deutsche Bank AG, its New York branch, and other U.S. affiliates
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Twice-Convicted Fraudster Eliyahu Weinstein and Five Others with $38 Million Ponzi-Like Scheme to Defraud Investors
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Press Release: Justice Department And FTC Seek Comment on Draft Merger Guidelines
- Press Release: Amazon Agrees to Injunctive Relief and $25 Million Civil Penalty for Alleged Violations of Children's Privacy Law Relating to Alexa
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for Production of Child Pornography
- Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Conspiracy
- Press Release: Virginia Man and Woman Charged with Committing Forced Labor and Alien Harboring at Gas Station and Convenience Store for Multiple Years
- Press Release: Businessman Sentenced for Bribery Scheme and Tax Evasion
- Press Release: New Jersey Owner of Auto Repair Shop Sentenced to Prison for Filing a False Corporate Tax Return
- Press Release: Justice Department Finds that Arizona Prisons Discriminate Against People with Vision Disabilities
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on Israel's Announcement Regarding Reciprocal Visa Acceptance for U.S. Citizens
- CBP Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for sex-related charges (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: El Paso Sector weekly recap (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Field Office CBP officers remind traveling public of inspection reporting requirements, consequences for departing port without inspection (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with President of Kenya William Ruto
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Stakeholder Meetings in Kenya
- Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Plan to Remediate Denials of Rights at Goodyear SLP Facility
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod from Belarus, Italy, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC and DOJ Seek Comment on Draft Merger Guidelines
- Press Release: FTC Seeks Comment on New Parental Consent Mechanism Under COPPA
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against Makers of Sobrenix Supplement That Deceptively Claimed to Reduce Alcohol Cravings, Relied on Fake Endorsements
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Sues Snap Finance for Illegally Luring Americans into Expensive Financing and Bullying Borrowers Using False Threats
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Launches Historic Partnership with Bipartisan State Attorneys General to Help Reduce Anticompetitive Barriers Across Food, Agriculture Supply Chains
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Investing $120 Million to Support Tribes Dealing with the Impacts of the Climate Crisis
- Press Release: Michael Brain Named Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Proposes to Streamline Requirements for States and Tribes, Strengthen Co-Regulator Partnerships to Protect Nation's Waters
- Advisory: EPA and Congresswoman Valerie Foushee to hold a press event in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina to highlight $7 Billion available for Solar for All grant competition
- Press Release: EPA's Environmental Justice Advisory Council to Hold First-Ever Meeting in Puerto Rico
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Proposes Rule to Enhance Safety and Performance of Light Sport Aircraft
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rule to clarify personal protective equipment standard, ensure safety of construction industry workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Trade Representative reach agreement with Mexican government to address labor violations at San Luis Potosí tire plant
- Press Release: Agreement between U.S. Department of Labor, San Diego school district improves understanding, use of protected leave to address family, health concerns
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Aims Community College alliance seeks to promote safety, health for agriculture workforce
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Pennsylvania contractor failed to follow safety requirements after investigation of lineman's fatal electrocution in Miami
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $43K in back wages, damages from Paris Baguette franchisee in Santa Clara who denied overtime pay to 16 employees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards nearly $17M to expand use of Registered Apprenticeships in education, clean energy, other critical industries
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $65M to help states increase, expand access to Registered Apprenticeships in high-growth, high-demand industries
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Distributes $47.8 Million in Grant Funding for Programs Expanding Access to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder, Addressing Other Facets of Overdose and Substance Use
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration and Secretary Fudge Take on Junk Fees in Rental Housing
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of Health
- Report: The Economic and Budgetary Effects of Discretionary Funding Caps as Specified in the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 1505, No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2980, DOE and NSF Interagency Research Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2988, DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 4435, Unauthorized Spending Accountability Act of 2023
