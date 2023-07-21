This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT convenes a meeting of his Competition Council to announce new actions by his Administration to increase competition in the American economy, lower prices for consumers, and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive—a key pillar of Bidenomics | State Dining Room

6:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host the White House Congressional Picnic; The Vice President attends | South Lawn

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes on Junk Fees in Rental Housing to Lower Costs for Renters

Fact Sheet: White House Competition Council Announces New Actions to Lower Costs and Marks Second Anniversary of President Biden's Executive Order on Competition

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT presides over an Address by President Isaac Herzog of the State of Israel to a Joint Meeting of Congress | U.S. Capitol

12:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

3:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Herzog | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

6:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT attends THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY's White House Congressional Picnic | South Lawn

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of the Holy See

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with State Attorneys General on Efforts to Stop Illicit Fentanyl Trafficking and Save Lives

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Statement from President Joe Biden on Record Procurement from Small Business

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Meeting with State Attorneys General on the Fentanyl Public Health Crisis

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Cybersecurity Labeling Program for Smart Devices to Protect American Consumers

Joint Readout of the Inaugural U.S.-ROK Nuclear Consultative Group Meeting

Remarks by Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall at the 30th Anniversary of The National Guard's State Partnership Program

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Augusta Workforce Hub Event, as Prepared for Delivery

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at a Pittsburgh Workforce Hub Event, as Prepared for Delivery

Readout of Meeting with Law Enforcement Leaders on An Assault Weapons Ban and Other Commonsense Legislation to Reduce Gun Violence

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Vermont Disaster Declaration

Bill Signed into Law: S. 30, the "Fiscal Year 2023 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2023," which authorizes various major medical facility construction projects of the Department of Veterans Affairs and authorizes various appropriations to carry out those projects.

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: S. 2226 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024

Department of Defense (DOD)

Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the 14th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley Hold Press Conference Following Virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

Article: Ukraine Defense Contact Group Members Remain Unified in Support to Kyiv

Article: Milley Touts Successes of Guard's State Partnership Program

Readout: Readout of the Defense Innovation Board Summer Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Article: DOD Renews PEO Summit to Improve Acquisition Collaboration

Advisory: Secretary of Defense Travel to Papua New Guinea, Australia

Contracts for July 18, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Middle East

July 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli President Herzog

July 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Israeli President Isaac Herzog Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

July 18: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry Meets with PRC Premier Li Qiang

July 18: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry Meets with Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi

Sanctions | Cyber

July 18: Statement | The United States Adds Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities

Other Matters

July 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Aspen Security Forum

Department Press Briefing

July 18: Transcript: Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Odesa, Ukraine

Press Release: The United States Provides Additional $250 Million to Help Ukraine Continue Feeding the World

Press Release: USAID and Bayer Expand Partnership with Additional $15.5 Million from Bayer to Support Ukrainian Farmers

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Participates in UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Debate on the Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Remarks at a UN Security Council High-Level Briefing on Artificial Intelligence

Remarks at an Arria-formula Meeting on the 25th Anniversary of the Rome Statute: The Contribution of the ICC to the Maintenance of International Peace

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Nelson Mandela International Day

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: ODNI Releases the Intelligence Community Data Strategy for 2023–2025

Report: IC Data Strategy 2023–2025

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for May

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at Treasury Department Convening on Leveraging State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Support the Workforce

Readout: U.S. Department of the Treasury Hosts Tribal Consultation on Inflation Reduction Act Provision to Expand Clean Energy Incentives to Tribal Governments

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Thousands of Rhode Island Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

The Federal Reserve

Speech by Vice Chair for Supervision Barr on fair lending practices

Congressional Testimony by Michael S. Gibson, Director of Supervision and Regulation, on climate-related financial risks

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao Delivers Remarks Announcing Nationwide Initiative to Curtail Illegal Telemarketing Operations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission and Other Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies Announce Results of Nationwide Initiative to Curtail Illegal Telemarketing Operations

Press Release: Businessman Sentenced for $3.5M Foreign Conduit Contribution Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Files False Claims Act Complaint Against Laboratory Companies and Their Owner

Press Release: Final Aryan Circle Gang Member Sentenced for RICO Conspiracy

Press Release: Michigan Insurance Salesman Sentenced to Prison for Tax and Bankruptcy Crimes

Press Release: Court Finds State of Florida Violates the Americans with Disabilities Act By Institutionalizing Children with Disabilities

Press Release: Rosie Hidalgo Sworn In as Director for the Office on Violence Against Women

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS is the Largest Federal Agency to Receive 14 Consecutive "A" Grades on SBA's Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard

CBP Press Release: CBP Releases June 2023 Monthly Update (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: CBP Air and Marine Operations Northern Region Crews Conduct 15 Rescues (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Co-Leads the Meeting of the U.S.-East African Community Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Readout

Press Release: USTR Announces Fiscal Year 2024 WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Allocations for Raw Cane Sugar, Refined and Specialty Sugar, and Sugar-Containing Products

Press Release: USTR Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Allocation of Additional Tariff-Rate Quota Volume for Raw Cane Suga

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and DOJ Seek Comment on Draft Merger Guidelines | July 19, 2023

Press Release: FTC, Law Enforcers Nationwide Announce Enforcement Sweep to Stem the Tide of Illegal Telemarketing Calls to U.S. Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Remarks by Chair Rosenworcel on Cybersecurity Labeling for Smart Devices

Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Cybersecurity Labeling Program for Smart Devices

Press Release: FCC Joins Robocall Partners in 'Operation Stop Scam Calls'

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Invests $7.4 Million in 25 Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Efforts

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Advises Facility Operators to Prepare for Hazardous Weather Events

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Issues Implementation Plan Outlining Steps to Usher in Advanced Air Mobility

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Court requires Virginia home care provider, owners to pay about $1.6M in back wages, liquidated damages to 202 employees willfully denied overtime

Department of Education

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases State-By-State Data on $39 Billion in Loan Forgiveness for 804,000 Borrowers as a Result of Fixes to Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout: White House and HHS Host Inflation Reduction Act Roundtable with National Pharmacy Leaders

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 18, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration and Secretary Fudge Take on Junk Fees in Rental Housing | July 19, 2023

Press Release: HUD Announces Initial Recipients for Thriving Communities Technical Assistance

Press Release: Acquisition Excellence: HUD Receives an "A+" Grade on SBA's Annual Small Business Procurement Scorecard

Government Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA awards city pair airline contracts, projects over $2 billion in taxpayer savings

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of Finance

Presentation: CBO's Economic Forecast | Understanding Productivity Growth

Cost Estimate: H.R. 192, a bill to prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022

Cost Estimate: H.R. 357, Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act

Cost Estimate: S. 1858, Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act

Cost Estimate: S. 285, Improving Government Efficiency and Workforce Development Through Federal Executive Boards Act of 2023

