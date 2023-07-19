Kevin Mullen, Sandeep Nandivada, James Tucker, and Caitlin Crujido authored an article for Pratt's Government Contracting Law Report sharing 10 factors to consider when contemplating a classified protest.

"Find a law firm with a sufficient number of experienced bid protest lawyers with the requisite clearances," the authors wrote. "Even in a large firm, few attorneys typically have protest experience, and far fewer still have security clearances. The pool of available talent shrinks even further when high-level clearances are required. For a large, complex classified procurement, a party to a protest will typically need an entire team of cleared attorneys, and they will follow protocols that are different from those governing unclassified protests."

