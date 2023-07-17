This week's episode covers a DHS final rule implementing measures to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information and facilitate improved incident reporting to DHS, a letter from Silicon Valley defense technology and venture capital firms calling on DoD to better embrace and scale commercial innovation for military use, a bid protest decision in which the Court found that an agency abused its discretion in not allowing protester to fix a minor proposal error through clarifications, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.

