This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

6:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland (1:00 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki

7:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with Nordic Leaders (2:00 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki

7:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in the U.S.-Nordic Leaders' Summit (2:15 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland (5:30 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki

12:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Helsinki, Finland, en route to Washington, D.C. (7:40 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki

9:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

9:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route to New York, New York

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at LaGuardia International Airport

5:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a campaign reception | New York, New York

7:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart New York, New York, for Washington, D.C.

8:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The White House

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Publishes the National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan | July 13, 2023
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the June Consumer Price Index
  • Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in a G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Remarks by President Biden on Supporting Ukraine, Defending Democratic Values, and Taking Action to Address Global Challenges | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Readout of Vice President Harris's Convening on Transportation Accessibility and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
  • Remarks by NEC Director Lael Brainard at the Economic Club of New York, as Prepared for Delivery
  • Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Test
  • Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Global First Ladies Academy, as Prepared for Delivery
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Columbus' Workforce Hub Launch Convening, as Prepared for Delivery
  • Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hostage-Taking and the Wrongful Detention of United States Nationals Abroad
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hostage-Taking and the Wrongful Detention of United States Nationals Abroad
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Delivers on Major Trade and Investment Deals Following the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: Biden Speaks on Ukraine's Future with NATO in Vilnius
  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and DoD Senior Leaders Attend 27th Council of Governors Plenary Meeting
  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the DoD OIG Annual Awards Ceremony
  • Article: Army Chief Nominee Cites Warfighting, Recruiting as Top Priorities
  • Article: Officials Recognize DOD Inspectors for Oversight Excellence
  • Contracts for July 12, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 13, 2023

Europe, Ukraine, Caucasus

  • July 12: Statement | Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine
  • July 12: Statement | Montenegro Statehood Day
  • July 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev
  • July 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

Asia-Pacific

  • July 12: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Indonesia and Philippines
  • July 12: Fact Sheet | The United States-ASEAN Relationship

Western Hemisphere

  • July 12: Statement | Sanctioning Fentanyl Network Run by Sinaloa Cartel Family Members

Africa

  • July 12: Statement | São Tomé and Príncipe National Day
  • July 12; Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Scott Nathan, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and head of the U.S. Delegation to the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana

Department Press Briefing

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: USAID Announces Appointment of Prosper Africa Coordinator

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

  • Remarks at the Launch of the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Press Release: IARPA Launches Effort to Develop Photorealistic Site Models

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meetings with Counterparts in Germany
  • Remarks by Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Exchange in San Antonio, Texas
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Illicit Fentanyl Network Run by Key Sinaloa Cartel Family Members
  • Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations Removals

The Federal Reserve

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges RSE Markets Inc. for Operating an Unregistered Securities Exchange
  • Press Release: SEC Awards Whistleblower More Than $9 Million
  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments to the Broker-Dealer Customer Protection Rule
  • Press Release: SEC Adopts Money Market Fund Reforms and Amendments to Form PF Reporting Requirements for Large Liquidity Fund Advisers

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Former Securities Attorney Sentenced for $1.3M Penny-Stock Scheme
  • Press Release: Jamaican National Pleads Guilty to Mail and Wire Fraud Charges in Connection with Fraudulent Sweepstakes Scheme that Targeted Elderly Victims
  • Press Release: Justice Department Challenges Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Mississippi Law Targeting Hinds County
  • Press Release: Former Georgia Used Motor Vehicle Dealer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud in Connection with Odometer Tampering Scheme
  • Press Release: Federal Bureau of Prisons Lieutenant Pleads Guilty to Violating the Civil Rights of an Inmate Resulting in His Death
  • Press Release: Federal Court finds Miami-Based Tax Return Preparer in Contempt and Orders Disgorgement of Ill-gotten Fees as a Sanction

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Port of El Paso CBP officers seize cocaine and marijuana (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends gang member (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Louisville CBP Intercepts Shipments of Counterfeit Designer Jewelry & Phone Cases Worth over $1.7 Million (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC to Synthesize and Review Information on the Distributional Effects of Trade and Trade Policy on U.S. Workers in Five Triennial Reports

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Remarks by Chairwoman Rosenworcel to School Superintendents Association
  • Press Release: Rosenworcel Takes Steps to Protect Schools Against Cyber Attacks
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Nearly $13.9 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
  • Press Release: Chair Shares Proposal Seeking Comment on Video Programming Landscape
  • Advisory: Workshop Tomorrow on A.I. for Communications Networks & Consumers
  • Press Release: Commissioner Carr Announces Staff Changes

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

  • Press Release: EXIM Announces Longer Repayment Terms, Flexibilities for Climate Projects

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Improve Measurement, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions through President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $90 Million To Support Resilient and Efficient Building Energy Codes and Save American Families Money

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $185 Million for Wildfire Mitigation and Resilience as Part of the Investing in America Agenda
  • Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights President Biden's Investing in America Agenda in St. Louis

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Strengthen Lead Paint Standards to Protect Against Childhood Lead Exposure
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: Building on the Success of DOT's Rural EV Toolkit to Help Communities Build Out EV Charging Infrastructure, DOT Releases New Edition for Urban Areas

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $119K in back wages for 72 workers after North Carolina home care employer misclassifies them as contractors

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

  • Cost Estimate: Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 17, 2023
  • Cost Estimate: S. 1835, National Cybersecurity Awareness Act
  • Congressional Testimony on Social Security's Finances

