This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
6:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland (1:00 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki
7:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo with Nordic Leaders (2:00 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki
7:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in the U.S.-Nordic Leaders' Summit (2:15 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland (5:30 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki
12:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Helsinki, Finland, en route to Washington, D.C. (7:40 PM Local) | Presidential Palace, Helsinki
9:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House
9:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route to New York, New York
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at LaGuardia International Airport
5:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a campaign reception | New York, New York
7:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart New York, New York, for Washington, D.C.
8:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will arrive at Joint Base Andrews
Recap of Wednesday, July 12, 2023
The White House
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Publishes the National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan | July 13, 2023
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the June Consumer Price Index
- Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in a G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Remarks by President Biden on Supporting Ukraine, Defending Democratic Values, and Taking Action to Address Global Challenges | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
- Remarks by President Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine Before Bilateral Meeting | Vilnius, Lithuania
- Readout of Vice President Harris's Convening on Transportation Accessibility and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
- Remarks by NEC Director Lael Brainard at the Economic Club of New York, as Prepared for Delivery
- Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Test
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at the Global First Ladies Academy, as Prepared for Delivery
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at Columbus' Workforce Hub Launch Convening, as Prepared for Delivery
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hostage-Taking and the Wrongful Detention of United States Nationals Abroad
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hostage-Taking and the Wrongful Detention of United States Nationals Abroad
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Delivers on Major Trade and Investment Deals Following the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Biden Speaks on Ukraine's Future with NATO in Vilnius
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and DoD Senior Leaders Attend 27th Council of Governors Plenary Meeting
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the DoD OIG Annual Awards Ceremony
- Article: Army Chief Nominee Cites Warfighting, Recruiting as Top Priorities
- Article: Officials Recognize DOD Inspectors for Oversight Excellence
- Contracts for July 12, 2023
Department of State
Europe, Ukraine, Caucasus
- July 12: Statement | Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine
- July 12: Statement | Montenegro Statehood Day
- July 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev
- July 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan
Asia-Pacific
- July 12: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Indonesia and Philippines
- July 12: Fact Sheet | The United States-ASEAN Relationship
Western Hemisphere
- July 12: Statement | Sanctioning Fentanyl Network Run by Sinaloa Cartel Family Members
Africa
- July 12: Statement | São Tomé and Príncipe National Day
- July 12; Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Scott Nathan, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and head of the U.S. Delegation to the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana
Department Press Briefing
- July 12: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Announces Appointment of Prosper Africa Coordinator
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Remarks at the Launch of the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: IARPA Launches Effort to Develop Photorealistic Site Models
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meetings with Counterparts in Germany
- Remarks by Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Exchange in San Antonio, Texas
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Illicit Fentanyl Network Run by Key Sinaloa Cartel Family Members
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations Removals
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Beige Book
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges RSE Markets Inc. for Operating an Unregistered Securities Exchange
- Press Release: SEC Awards Whistleblower More Than $9 Million
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule Amendments to the Broker-Dealer Customer Protection Rule
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Money Market Fund Reforms and Amendments to Form PF Reporting Requirements for Large Liquidity Fund Advisers
Department of Justice (DOJ)
- Press Release: Former Securities Attorney Sentenced for $1.3M Penny-Stock Scheme
- Press Release: Jamaican National Pleads Guilty to Mail and Wire Fraud Charges in Connection with Fraudulent Sweepstakes Scheme that Targeted Elderly Victims
- Press Release: Justice Department Challenges Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Mississippi Law Targeting Hinds County
- Press Release: Former Georgia Used Motor Vehicle Dealer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud in Connection with Odometer Tampering Scheme
- Press Release: Federal Bureau of Prisons Lieutenant Pleads Guilty to Violating the Civil Rights of an Inmate Resulting in His Death
- Press Release: Federal Court finds Miami-Based Tax Return Preparer in Contempt and Orders Disgorgement of Ill-gotten Fees as a Sanction
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Port of El Paso CBP officers seize cocaine and marijuana (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends gang member (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Louisville CBP Intercepts Shipments of Counterfeit Designer Jewelry & Phone Cases Worth over $1.7 Million (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC to Synthesize and Review Information on the Distributional Effects of Trade and Trade Policy on U.S. Workers in Five Triennial Reports
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Remarks by Chairwoman Rosenworcel to School Superintendents Association
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Takes Steps to Protect Schools Against Cyber Attacks
- Press Release: FCC Announces Nearly $13.9 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
- Press Release: Chair Shares Proposal Seeking Comment on Video Programming Landscape
- Advisory: Workshop Tomorrow on A.I. for Communications Networks & Consumers
- Press Release: Commissioner Carr Announces Staff Changes
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
- Press Release: EXIM Announces Longer Repayment Terms, Flexibilities for Climate Projects
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Investments to Improve Measurement, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions through President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $90 Million To Support Resilient and Efficient Building Energy Codes and Save American Families Money
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $185 Million for Wildfire Mitigation and Resilience as Part of the Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary Estenoz Highlights President Biden's Investing in America Agenda in St. Louis
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Strengthen Lead Paint Standards to Protect Against Childhood Lead Exposure
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Building on the Success of DOT's Rural EV Toolkit to Help Communities Build Out EV Charging Infrastructure, DOT Releases New Edition for Urban Areas
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $119K in back wages for 72 workers after North Carolina home care employer misclassifies them as contractors
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Cost Estimate: Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 17, 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 1835, National Cybersecurity Awareness Act
- Congressional Testimony on Social Security's Finances
